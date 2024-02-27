Confirmed Measles Outbreak Reaches Disney Bubble

Travelers beware if you’re planning to visit Central Florida anytime soon. Unfortunately, that includes visitors to the Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resorts.

Being home to three major theme parks, Orlando, Florida, sees millions of visitors each day. Due to its popularity as a tourist destination, as well as a preferred relocation state for retirees and those looking for a more tropical climate, it’s an unfortunately perfect area for viruses and illnesses to rapidly spread.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the theme parks immediately responded, closing the gates for an initial two-week period before indefinitely extending the closure until late summer. In fact, Orlando has been confirmed as a viral hotspot for the spread of viruses.

Last week Inside the Magic reported that an outbreak of measles had been confirmed in a Broward County elementary school. In response, Joseph Ladapo, the Florida State Surgeon General, released a statement informing parents that they had the decision to pull their children from school or continue to send them in person.

The decision earned some backlash as many cited the highly infectious nature of measles among children and unvaccinated people, stating that a full closure was needed to contain the spread. Unfortunately, the Orlando Sentinel has reported that the virus has now spread to central Florida as a Polk County resident has become the first adult confirmed to be infected.

Measles is a highly contagious and rapidly spread disease that can be spread through the air or infected surfaces. With the virus now reaching Central Florida, it’s likely to be just a matter of time before the illness starts to spread throughout the parks. Considering the highly tactile nature of theme parks, it’s not hard to imagine how quickly a virus like the measles could be spread.

Unfortunately, this also comes as an outbreak of the Norovirus has been reported in the Northeastern United States, with concerns of it spreading to highly populated areas, like Central Florida.

However, as the Sentinel states, “Dr. Kenneth Alexander, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Nemours Children’s Health in Orlando, said vaccinated people shouldn’t worry about the state’s recent cases because two doses of the measles vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing the disease.” Please be prepared if you have an upcoming trip to Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando. Know the signs and symptoms of the virus and if you or a close loved one are showing any symptoms of illness, consider rearranging your travel plans.

