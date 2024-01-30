Entitled Parents Spread Infection Across Disney Park

If you’ve ever been to a Disney park like Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you know that it’s often stuffed to the gills with people, even on the best of days. Hundreds of people crammed together isn’t just an uncomfortable situation; it’s also proving hazardous to your health.

Although the parks are finally at the tail-end of all their safety protocols following the COVID-19 pandemic, some guests seem to have missed a health class or two, as reports of parents and children obnoxiously and openly coughing and sneezing on other park-goers came in over r/DisneyWorld.

Although the original post has since been deleted, dozens of comments complaining about inconsiderate guests spreading their germs while packed into queue lines or enclosed venues line the page. In a post-pandemic world, these incidents are not only rude, they’re potentially dangerous.

Airborne Diseases at Disney World

According to Healthline, airborne pathogens are the leading cause of infections such as the common cold, influenza, and various coronavirus strains. Coughing, sneezing, and other forms of contact with respiratory droplets. Tight spaces like those in any park are a massive breeding ground for these diseases, but a little common courtesy can help decrease the spread and result in more days at Disney.

u/Corolla801 writes,

“I was there in September, and two kids were sneezing and coughing directly on the handrails for the sky liner; parents could not have cared less.”

Underneath, u/ausernamebyany_other shares,

“Yes! I’ve absolutely caught something from the kid ahead of me in the Cosmic Rewind queue. Absolutely hacking, and a 50/50 chance he’d hide his head in his sleeve. And even then, it wasn’t exactly accurate!”

Interestingly enough, u/bognostrocleetus shares that kids are only part of the problem. The user writes,

“Children don’t get a free pass on this either; too many parents just watch their kids coughing right into the air and other people’s faces. Teach your children to cover their mouths!”

To which u/purplevanillacorn aptly replies,

“I mean, my 3-year-old covers her coughs and sneezes so it can be done, parents!”

Ultimately, this is all just another case of entitled Disney parents being entitled Disney parents. That said, it’s also a one-way ticket back to pandemic practices at the parks.

This writer, for one, can’t bear the thought of masking up for the simplest Disney World experience. Does anyone really want to see the Magic Kingdom or EPCOT behind ropes or glass again? As stated before, a little courtesy goes a long way.

Do you have any sickening Disney guest stories? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!