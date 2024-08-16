United Nations Declares Global Health Emergency, All Disney Vacations on Standby

A branch of the United Nations, the World Health Organization (WHO), has declared a global health emergency due to a highly contagious disease that might impact your upcoming Disney vacation.

All Disney Vacations Now on Red Alert as Global Health Emergency Declared by World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently declared the outbreak of mpox in Congo and other parts of Africa a global emergency, citing the rapid spread of the virus among children and adults across more than a dozen countries. The situation is compounded by a severe shortage of vaccines on the continent, leaving millions vulnerable to the disease.

Earlier this week, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) also labeled the mpox outbreaks a public health emergency, reporting over 500 deaths and urging the international community for immediate assistance to halt the virus’s spread.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the urgent need for global concern, warning of the virus’s potential to spread further within Africa and beyond. The Africa CDC reported that mpox has been detected in 13 countries this year, with over 96% of cases and deaths concentrated in Congo.

The situation has worsened, with cases rising by 160% and fatalities increasing by 19% compared to the same period last year.

The outbreak has resulted in over 14,000 reported cases and 524 fatalities, primarily in Congo. Salim Abdool Karim, a South African infectious disease expert and chair of the Africa CDC emergency group, expressed concern over the new strain of pox emerging from Congo, which appears to have a mortality rate of 3-4%. He highlighted the growing threat to neighboring countries and the broader region.

In 2022, WHO first declared mpox a global emergency after it spread to over 70 countries, primarily affecting gay and bisexual men. Despite the lower mortality rate in that outbreak, the situation in Africa remains dire.

Michael Marks, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, supported the emergency declaration, stressing the need for increased global support to contain the virus. Marks criticized the international community for its slow response, which escalated the crisis.

The Africa CDC has reported that nearly 70% of Congo’s mpox cases involve children under 15, who also account for 85% of the deaths. Jacques Alonda, an epidemiologist in Congo, voiced concerns about the virus spreading in overcrowded refugee camps, where conditions are ripe for transmission.

He cited the tragic case of a six-week-old infant who contracted the virus in a hospital after being forced to share a room with an undiagnosed patient.

The situation is exacerbated by Congo’s already overwhelmed health system, which is struggling to cope with malnutrition, measles, and cholera. The U.N. health agency recently confirmed mpox cases in four East African countries—Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda—all linked to the outbreak in Congo. Additionally, Ivory Coast and South Africa have reported outbreaks of a less dangerous strain of mpox.

Scientists have also identified a new, more deadly variant of mpox in a Congolese mining town, which they fear could spread more quickly.

Unlike previous strains, which caused visible lesions on the chest, hands, and feet, the new form produces milder symptoms and lesions on the genitals, making it harder to detect and increasing the risk of transmission. The lack of available vaccines in Africa has left the continent vulnerable.

In the absence of mpox-specific vaccines, experts like Marks suggest considering related smallpox vaccines that could offer protection. Congo has requested 4 million vaccine doses, primarily for children under 18, but has yet to receive any.

Dr. Dimie Ogoina, a Nigerian mpox expert and chair of WHO’s emergency committee, emphasized the need to understand better the virus’s transmission in Africa to guide vaccination efforts.

While WHO’s emergency declaration aims to prompt international action, the global response to previous declarations has been inconsistent. Dr. Boghuma Titanji, an infectious diseases expert at Emory University, urged the world to act decisively to prevent repeating past mistakes, noting that an emergency declaration alone may not be enough to secure the necessary resources for Africa.

Although this is occurring in Africa, WHO has declared it for the entire world, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and every other Disney destination around the globe.

Be Aware: Plan Your Vacation Accordingly in the Coming Months

If you’re planning an upcoming Disney vacation, the recent mpox outbreak in Congo and other parts of Africa, now declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), may have implications for international travel, especially regarding health and safety precautions.

While Disney Resorts worldwide have not reported any cases of mpox, travelers should stay informed about the latest health advisories and be prepared for any travel restrictions or health protocols that could arise due to the situation.

This is particularly important if your travel plans involve layovers or connections through affected regions. To remain safe during your Disney vacation, following general health guidelines such as maintaining good hygiene, practicing social distancing where necessary, and staying updated on any health advisories issued by the WHO, CDC, or local health authorities at your destination is crucial.

Consider consulting with your healthcare provider before traveling to discuss any vaccinations or preventive measures, especially if you or your family members are at higher risk due to underlying health conditions.

Additionally, travel insurance that covers health emergencies may provide an added layer of protection in case of unforeseen health-related issues during your trip. Ultimately, while the excitement of visiting a Disney Resort remains high, it’s important to prioritize health and safety in light of the global mpox outbreak.

By taking proactive measures and staying informed, you can enjoy your vacation with peace of mind, knowing that you are prepared for potential health risks.