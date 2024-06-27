Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disney Guest Intentionally Spreads Infectious Disease, Putting Families, Children at Risk

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
A large yellow caution sign reading "Infectious Diseases Ahead" is superimposed over an amusement park scene at sunset. The park, reminiscent of a Disney wonderland, features a Ferris wheel with a large Mickey Mouse face at its center and various roller coasters in the background.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Disney families and children are now at risk, as a specific Disney guest brought an infectious child to the theme parks. This led to an uproar and tear-apart from hundreds of people online. The Mother responsible for this chaos has now responded to the allegations set forth by her content.

Mickey Mouse stands in front of a castle at a theme park, smiling and gesturing with open arms. The castle has blue conical roofs and decorative banners. The setting appears to be a sunny day with clear skies.
Credit: Disney

Disney Families and Children at Risk After Mother Brings Infectious Child to Parks, Responds to Heavy Criticism

Inside The Magic recently reported that a mother took to social media to share a controversial incident during her visit to Disneyland with her toddler. She recounted how another guest momentarily stole her Stanley Cup after she set it down. Whether the theft was intentional or accidental, the mother expressed her satisfaction in knowing the thief would face consequences, as her sick and contagious toddler had been drinking from the cup all day.

The mother’s desire for revenge on the cup thief sparked significant backlash online. Many people criticized her for potentially spreading an illness in the crowded theme park. In her now-deleted TikTok video, she wished the thief would contract impetigo, the highly contagious skin infection her toddler was recovering from. “I hope you enjoy it because it’s got my daughter’s contagious impetigo germs all over it, so hopefully you steal that as well. Good luck!” she said.

@thesweetestdependa

#greenscreenvideo @Kylimomma | Motherhood …with the caption of “I thought we were safe,” Miss ma’am. No.

♬ original sound – thesweetestdependa

Impetigo, which commonly affects young children, is usually not serious when treated promptly with antibiotics, but it is highly contagious. Health experts recommend keeping infected children at home to prevent spreading the infection. This mother, however, chose to bring her recovering toddler to Disneyland, where she left her $50 Stanley Cup in ToonTown, an area geared towards young children. When the cup was stolen, her reaction sparked outrage for its apparent disregard for public health.

A wide shot of Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort in California.
Credit: Inside The Magic

A TikTok user, @thesweetestependa (video found above), responded to the mother’s video, questioning her decision to visit Disneyland with a contagious child. “Why are you at Disney with your extremely contagious child? You know impetigo mostly affects infants and toddlers, correct?” she asked.

@itisthatnurse

#stitch with @Kylimomma | Motherhood A mom took her child with impetigo to Disney, but we dont k ow all the details! #impetigo #schoolnurse #nurse #rn #elementary #elementaryschool #newgradnurselife

♬ original sound – That Nurse

The mother defended her actions, claiming her daughter was no longer contagious due to being on antibiotics. She also dismissed threats to report her to the Board of Nurses, noting that her mother was a nurse. A nurse on TikTok, user @itsthatnurse, explained that while impetigo is infectious, it is less so once the lesions have crusted over and the sores are no longer weeping. The nurse pointed out that without knowing the child’s condition or when she started antibiotics, it is unfair to accuse the mother of spreading the illness.

@kylichoi

Report me to the lord jesus. I need to repent.

♬ original sound – Kylimomma | Motherhood

A former Disney cast member advised parents to wait until their children recover before visiting the parks. According to the CDC and the Department of Public Health, individuals with impetigo can return to work or school 24 hours after starting antibiotics. However, the safest approach is to keep recently sick children at home to avoid exposing others to potential infections in a crowded environment like Disneyland.

@corabrei

Former Disney Cast Member reacts to Impetigo Disneyland Stanley Cup Gate (all of this is my opinion ONLY and in no way represents the thoughts or opinions of my former employer). #disney #disneyland #impetigo #castmember #formercastmber #reacts #disneylandcastmember #disneycastmember #momsoftiktok #momsofdisney

♬ original sound – Cora Breilein

Disney California Adventure beore a storm hits
Credit: rikioscamera / Flickr

Disneyland should take proactive and transparent steps to address the situation while focusing on guest safety and health. Here’s how both Disneyland and families should respond. Disneyland should issue a public statement acknowledging the incident, reaffirming its commitment to guest health and safety, and outlining measures to prevent similar occurrences.

Families should stay informed about the latest health guidelines and policies from Disneyland and health authorities. If a family member is sick, it is crucial to prioritize their health and the safety of others by postponing the trip until they have fully recovered. Follow the CDC guidelines and advice from healthcare professionals.

Show consideration for other guests and Disneyland staff by adhering to the park’s health guidelines and being mindful of the potential impact of exposing others to illness. Disneyland works closely with public health authorities to monitor and manage potential outbreaks, ensuring a coordinated and effective response. By taking these steps, Disneyland can reassure guests of their commitment to safety, while families can contribute to a healthier environment, ensuring that everyone can enjoy their visit responsibly.

in Disneyland Resort

Tagged:Disney California AdventureDisney GuestsDisneylandDisneyland CaliforniaDisneyland Park

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!