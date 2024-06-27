Disney Guest Intentionally Spreads Infectious Disease, Putting Families, Children at Risk

Disney families and children are now at risk, as a specific Disney guest brought an infectious child to the theme parks. This led to an uproar and tear-apart from hundreds of people online. The Mother responsible for this chaos has now responded to the allegations set forth by her content.

Inside The Magic recently reported that a mother took to social media to share a controversial incident during her visit to Disneyland with her toddler. She recounted how another guest momentarily stole her Stanley Cup after she set it down. Whether the theft was intentional or accidental, the mother expressed her satisfaction in knowing the thief would face consequences, as her sick and contagious toddler had been drinking from the cup all day.

The mother’s desire for revenge on the cup thief sparked significant backlash online. Many people criticized her for potentially spreading an illness in the crowded theme park. In her now-deleted TikTok video, she wished the thief would contract impetigo, the highly contagious skin infection her toddler was recovering from. “I hope you enjoy it because it’s got my daughter’s contagious impetigo germs all over it, so hopefully you steal that as well. Good luck!” she said.

Impetigo, which commonly affects young children, is usually not serious when treated promptly with antibiotics, but it is highly contagious. Health experts recommend keeping infected children at home to prevent spreading the infection. This mother, however, chose to bring her recovering toddler to Disneyland, where she left her $50 Stanley Cup in ToonTown, an area geared towards young children. When the cup was stolen, her reaction sparked outrage for its apparent disregard for public health.