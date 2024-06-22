Mother Knowingly Brings Child With Infectious Sores to Disney; Social Media Fans Outraged

Sickness at Disney can put a damper on what should be a fun-filled vacation. From motion sickness on thrilling rides to catching a common cold in crowded areas, illness can quickly escalate and turn your Disney trip into a disaster.

It’s important to be prepared and know where to turn for help if sickness strikes during your visit to the magical world of Disney.

Whether it’s a case of morning sickness, a sudden bout of motion illness on a ride like Big Thunder Mountain, or simply feeling under the weather while exploring the various Disney parks, being aware of the aid centers, urgent care facilities, and guest services available can make a significant difference in how quickly you can get back to enjoying your vacation.

While sickness and infections cannot always be avoided, it is always essential for guests to remove themselves from the parks when they know they could be a health risk to others. If you are feeling sick or know you have an infection of some kind, theme parks are not the setting to recover at, as other guests could be put at risk.

Mom Goes Viral for Health Claims

A concerning incident unfolded at the Disneyland Resort when a mother made the unsettling decision to bring her child, who was allegedly suffering from impetigo sores, to Disneyland Park, specifically the Toontown area. The incident was brought to life after the mom made a TikTok video claiming her infected Stanley cup was stolen while at the park.

Impetigo is a common bacterial infection among children. Children who are infected should be treated with antibiotics as soon as possible and avoid high-touch areas. The Mayo Clinic defines the infection as:

“Impetigo (im-puh-TIE-go) is a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and young children. It usually appears as reddish sores on the face, especially around the nose and mouth and on the hands and feet. Over about a week, the sores burst and develop honey-colored crusts.”

This reckless act not only put her child at risk but also jeopardized the health and safety of other guests visiting the resort. Such disregard for basic hygiene and consideration for others can have serious consequences in a setting as busy and populated as Disneyland. The presence of infectious sores raises significant health concerns, especially in crowded areas like theme parks, where the spread of illnesses can happen rapidly and extensively.

Viral Video Causes Major Backlash

After posing the viral video, the user, @kylimomma, faced harsh criticism from fans who found her behavior to be inappropriate. Disneyland is a place where families come to create treasured memories and enjoy quality time together, and the irresponsible actions of a single individual can easily tarnish this experience for many.

It is essential for all visitors to prioritize health and well-being when visiting such public places and to adhere to basic standards of hygiene to prevent the unnecessary spread of illnesses. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal responsibility and consideration for others, particularly in spaces where people from diverse backgrounds come together to share in the magic of Disneyland Resort.