Health Alert: Disney Guests Urged to Cancel Vacations Due to Violent Illness

For many, Disneyland Resort isn’t The Happiest Place on Earth as numerous guests fall sick unexpectedly.

Of course, getting sick at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park is not uncommon. With thousands of guests traveling the globe to reach Southern California, things like the common cold, influenza, COVID-19, and norovirus run rampant at the Disney parks. That doesn’t account for the time spent on a plane and guests’ run-down immune systems after spending 12 hours daily walking around a hot Disney park.

Guests can avoid contagious illnesses by wearing filtration masks, frequently washing their hands, using hand sanitizer when a sink isn’t available, avoiding touching high-traffic surfaces, and staying a few feet away from others.

That doesn’t stop food poisoning, a rare but possible occurrence throughout the Disney parks, Downtown Disney, and Disney Resort hotels. It’s difficult to trace the source of potentially deadly foodborne illness, so without medical testing, it’s hard to know whether a guest has a stomach bug or actually reacted poorly to Disney restaurant food.

If you believe you’ve eaten something that made you sick, it’s essential to inform Guest Services so they can alert the restaurant. To assist in your recovery, most Disney Resort hotel gift shops stock medications like Immodium and Pepto Bismol, electrolyte drinks like Powerade, and bland foods such as crackers.

According to a recent report, Disneyland Resort guests are suffering from a strange illness. In just a few hours, Redditor u/ynsettle witnessed numerous guests vomiting in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.

“It’s been around a week since I’ve visited,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “I came in around 2, and am going to stay for dinner. But now I’m questioning it as I’ve seen 4-5 vomit clean-ups within two hours.”

Many of the guests were likely dehydrated and overheated, the most common cause of sickness at Disneyland Resort. Stay hydrated, and make sure to sneak in some fruits and vegetables alongside the churros, Ronto wraps, and Mickey Mouse pretzels!

