Disney Advisory Issued: Millions to Follow New Filming Protocol

250 new Disney attractions debuted this past week, but there is one rule that many guests are choosing to ignore.

Guests visiting several Disney parks worldwide can embark on an intergalactic adventure through Star Tours, transporting them to distant galaxies. Presently, this attraction is available at Walt Disney World (Disney’s Hollywood Studios), Disneyland (Disneyland Park), Disneyland Paris (Disneyland Paris Park), and Tokyo Disneyland.

On April 5, 250 new versions of the attraction debuted.

These are subtle changes that alter the storyline and the flying path that guests get to experience on the attraction, making the re-rideability factor immense.

As Disney shared, “Hold on tight as urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, the Mandalorian and Grogu may soon be part of your next Starspeeder flight.

Starting April 5, 2024, embark on exciting new Star Wars adventures featuring characters and locations from some of your favorite Disney+ series. With these additions, you’ll have the opportunity to experience one of more than 250 storyline variations, including a visit to the planet Peridea from Ahsoka. Because the many story twists are random, you never know where you’ll go or who you may encounter along the way!”

In 2011, Disney unveiled Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, a revamped version of the attraction incorporating 3D visuals and varied ride sequences, ensuring a unique experience for each guest.

Currently, Star Tours resides alongside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World and Disneyland. However, Disneyland Paris offers a distinct setup. In this park, the ride is situated in Discoveryland, akin to Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, alongside attractions like Hyper Space Mountain.

Notably, Disneyland Paris does not feature a dedicated Star Wars-themed land.

Disney fan Clint Gamache took to X to share that they were sad to see so many guests breaking explicit Disney rules, “It’s so disheartening to see content creators going and filming on rides and attractions when Disney/Universal whomever strictly prohibits it. I guess it’s really hard to follow rules.”

While Gamache did not state what ride he was talking about, considering he said it the day the new Star Tours scenes debuted, and Star Tours is one of the few rides not to allow filming at Disney (similar to TRON Lightcycle / Run and Space Mountain, which would enable filming when the camera is secured) reporter Alicia Stella quickly explained:

Not too many Disney rides restrict it, but this one says this “One final reminder: smoking and photography are never permitted on any Star Tours flight.”

And that is more or less what I was referring to. Today specifically. — Clint Gamache (@iamcg83) April 6, 2024

Clint then confirmed that this is what they were referring to. With a new attraction often comes new social media posts and YouTube videos, and now, there are already many videos online that are showcasing some of the new show scenes that were added, even after being told not to.

It should be noted that Disney could go as far as to remove guests from the park who disobey their rules, so if you are told to not film on a ride, it is best to not do so.

Disney initially planned a simulator ride based on the 1979 movie The Black Hole. Unfortunately, the film’s box office bomb forced them to abandon that idea. However, Disney wasn’t ready to give up on the simulator concept. They already had a successful partnership with George Lucas, thanks to their collaboration on the 3D short film Captain EO. This existing relationship opened a door to a galaxy far, far away.

In 1986, Disney’s creative minds, known as Imagineers, saw the potential for a Star Wars-themed simulator ride. Knowing Lucas’s own love for Disney parks, they approached him with the idea. Lucas enthusiastically embraced the concept, and Star Tours was born.

Star Tours debuted at Disneyland in 1987, replacing the former Adventure Thru Inner Space attraction. This new ride marked a significant leap forward in theme park technology. It utilized a first-of-its-kind motion simulator system, allowing guests to experience a thrilling flight through the Star Wars universe.

Guests boarded a StarSpeeder 1000 piloted by the initially hapless droid Rex (later replaced by the more competent RX-20). The unpredictable journeys took riders on daring escapes through asteroid fields, past iconic locations like the Death Star, and into close encounters with beloved characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Star Tours revolutionized theme park experiences. Its success not only solidified the popularity of Star Wars but also paved the way for future interactive simulator rides across the Disney park system. The attraction received updates over the years, incorporating new destinations and characters from the prequel and sequel trilogies. This continuous evolution ensures Star Tours remains a beloved attraction for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Did you know that Star Tours did not allow filming of any kind?