Teens Vandalize Beloved “it’s a small world” Attraction

Disneyland is often thought of as the happiest place on Earth, where families and guests from all over the world come together to experience the magic. However, in the mid-1990s, a group of local teens turned one of the park’s most iconic attractions into a chaotic scene of vandalism that would leave a lasting impression on “it’s a small world”, the beloved boat ride that has captivated visitors for decades.

Vandals Reportedly Strike Disney

At the heart of this story is a group of teenagers who, despite their annual passes being revoked after repeated loitering and dancing in Tomorrowland, decided to take out their frustrations on the park. Initially, their actions appeared harmless enough — rocking the boats on the “it’s a small world” ride or rearranging non-animatronic dolls. But as their pranks grew bolder, the group’s actions escalated into a full-scale disruption.

At first, their pranks seemed innocent. According to reports, the teens began by rocking the boats during the ride, something that guests might do out of excitement or fun. But then, they took it a step further by climbing out of the boats and running around within the intricate sets of the ride. This, of course, caused a significant disturbance to other guests and cast members, as “it’s a small world” was meant to be a peaceful, serene experience for all ages.

Soon, the teens’ pranks turned darker. They started rearranging the non-animatronic dolls in a way that disrupted the carefully curated scenes that were meant to represent different cultures. But the true extent of the damage didn’t come until later. Witnesses from that time reported that the teens began targeting the animatronic dolls, damaging them in various ways, even throwing parts of the dolls at each other. It’s said that certain dolls were broken beyond repair, and some of the prized animatronics were left in disarray.

What Will Disney Do?

Although the documentation of this vandalism mostly pertains to “it’s a small world,” the teens’ actions may not have been confined to this one ride. Rumors swirled that Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion — both dark, immersive experiences — also felt the brunt of the teens’ rebellion. However, no verified reports or footage exist to confirm the extent of the damage to these rides, leaving much of that chapter in Disneyland’s history to be shrouded in mystery.

The group’s destruction at “it’s a small world” created a lasting impression despite the eventual repairs to the ride. For many, the incident was a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Disneyland’s carefully curated world, where moments of magic and joy could be suddenly upended by acts of defiance. This story, which faded into the background over time, wasn’t widely known outside of the park’s staff and a few regular visitors.

The teens’ behavior in the ’90s was part of a larger cultural shift during that time. As the world around Disneyland changed, so did the types of guests the park was attracting. What was once a peaceful, family-centered environment was beginning to encounter a new wave of visitors with different expectations, attitudes, and — in this case — a sense of entitlement that led to disruptive behavior.

Looking back, the events of the mid-’90s may not define Disneyland, but they remain a curious and unsettling chapter in the park’s history. For many, the memory of “it’s a small world”— with its cheery music and world-spanning dolls — may forever carry a faint echo of the chaos that took place behind its scenes. And while the ride was eventually restored to its former glory, the story serves as a reminder of how fragile the magic of Disneyland can sometimes be.

As for the teens, their motivations and actions remain a mystery to most. But one thing is clear: their legacy lives on in the forgotten corners of Disneyland history, where even the happiest place on Earth can be touched by rebellion and destruction.