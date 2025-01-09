Disney Unveils 2025’s Series of Members-Only Events; Regular Guests Excluded

Home » Featured

A group of six young adults posing for a selfie at night in front of a large, illuminated geodesic sphere at Epcot during Disney After Hours 2025. The group is smiling and making playful gestures, with one person wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The background is dark with the sphere brightly glowing.

Credit: Disney

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) has unveiled the highly anticipated dates for its 2025 lineup of Moonlight Magic events—exclusive after-hours celebrations that bring a touch of extra magic to eligible members. These special gatherings allow DVC Members to enjoy select Disney theme parks and water parks after regular operating hours, with shorter wait times, unique entertainment, complimentary snacks, and more. These events are infamous for their exclusivity, as only guests with an active DVC membership can purchase tickets.

Guests pose at Chef Mickey's character meal
Credit: Disney

2025 Moonlight Magic Schedule

The specific days for these events were announced this morning. The events will take place at a variety of theme parks within Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort on the following dates:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park: February 12, 2025
  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios: January 26, 2025, and September 1, 2025
  • Disney California Adventure Park: February 3, 2025
  • EPCOT: April 30, 2025, and July 17, 2025
  • Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: May 20, 2025, June 9, 2025, and August 11, 2025

For those looking to secure a spot, registration details are as follows:

  • Early Registration: Available on January 15, 2025, for the January 26 event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the February 3 event at Disney California Adventure, and the February 12 event at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • General Registration: Opens January 1, 2025, for all eligible Members.

As demand for these events is typically high, DVC encourages members to act quickly once registration opens.

What to Expect at Moonlight Magic

Moonlight Magic events are beloved for their exclusive atmosphere and member perks. Attendees can look forward to:

  • Reduced wait times for popular attractions.
  • Special character meet-and-greets featuring rare appearances.
  • Complimentary snacks and beverages.
  • Exclusive entertainment and surprises tailored to each park.
Moonlight Magic at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Credit: Disney

To make the most of your Moonlight Magic experience, be sure to mark registration dates on your calendar and register early to secure your spot. Guests should also plan to arrive at the park early to enjoy the full event. Check for event-specific details on the Disney Vacation Club website closer to the date. With a lineup that spans coast-to-coast, the 2025 Moonlight Magic events promise unforgettable memories for DVC Members. Be sure to register soon and prepare for an evening filled with Disney magic like no other!

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

