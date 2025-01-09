Disney Unveils 2025’s Series of Members-Only Events; Regular Guests Excluded

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) has unveiled the highly anticipated dates for its 2025 lineup of Moonlight Magic events—exclusive after-hours celebrations that bring a touch of extra magic to eligible members. These special gatherings allow DVC Members to enjoy select Disney theme parks and water parks after regular operating hours, with shorter wait times, unique entertainment, complimentary snacks, and more. These events are infamous for their exclusivity, as only guests with an active DVC membership can purchase tickets.

2025 Moonlight Magic Schedule

The specific days for these events were announced this morning. The events will take place at a variety of theme parks within Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort on the following dates:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park: February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025 Disney’s Hollywood Studios: January 26, 2025, and September 1, 2025

January 26, 2025, and September 1, 2025 Disney California Adventure Park: February 3, 2025

February 3, 2025 EPCOT: April 30, 2025, and July 17, 2025

April 30, 2025, and July 17, 2025 Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: May 20, 2025, June 9, 2025, and August 11, 2025

For those looking to secure a spot, registration details are as follows:

Early Registration: Available on January 15, 2025, for the January 26 event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the February 3 event at Disney California Adventure, and the February 12 event at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

General Registration: Opens January 1, 2025, for all eligible Members.

As demand for these events is typically high, DVC encourages members to act quickly once registration opens.

Disney Vacation Club has revealed the registration dates for the 2025 lineup of Moonlight Magic events. Early registration begins for the Jan. 26 DHS event, Feb. 3 DCA event, and Feb. 12 DAK event starts on Jan. 15. General registration opens on Jan. 17. pic.twitter.com/vBUBJSvirb — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 9, 2025

What to Expect at Moonlight Magic

Moonlight Magic events are beloved for their exclusive atmosphere and member perks. Attendees can look forward to:

Reduced wait times for popular attractions.

Special character meet-and-greets featuring rare appearances.

Complimentary snacks and beverages.

Exclusive entertainment and surprises tailored to each park.

To make the most of your Moonlight Magic experience, be sure to mark registration dates on your calendar and register early to secure your spot. Guests should also plan to arrive at the park early to enjoy the full event. Check for event-specific details on the Disney Vacation Club website closer to the date. With a lineup that spans coast-to-coast, the 2025 Moonlight Magic events promise unforgettable memories for DVC Members. Be sure to register soon and prepare for an evening filled with Disney magic like no other!