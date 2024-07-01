Lifetime Expulsion Risk for High-Paying Guests Under New Disney Regulations

If you are a Disney Vacation Club Member, be aware that your behavior at your hotel, and at Walt Diseny World Resort in general could lead you to being removed, no matter what you paid.

For die-hard Disney fans, the allure of a vacation steeped in Mickey Mouse magic is undeniable. But what if that vacation could transcend a fleeting trip and become a recurring tradition, a guaranteed escape into the world of Disney? This is the promise of the Disney Vacation Club (DVC), a unique timeshare program that offers members exclusive access to Disney resorts and a lifetime of Disney memories.

The DVC story began in 1991 with a vision to provide families with a more flexible and personalized way to experience Disney vacations. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts saw an opportunity to create a loyal customer base with a vested interest in returning for future visits. The first DVC resort, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, opened its doors in 1994, offering spacious villas imbued with a charming Key West aesthetic. Since then, DVC has expanded significantly, boasting a portfolio of over 15 resorts across Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, as well as destinations like Hawaii, Hilton Head, and Vero Beach.

DVC operates on a points-based system. Members purchase a contract, essentially a real estate interest in a specific DVC resort, granting them a set number of points each year. These points can be used to book stays at any DVC resort, offering flexibility in terms of location, room size, and travel dates. The point value required for a reservation fluctuates depending on the season, resort popularity, and room size. This tiered system ensures peak-season stays at coveted locations require a higher point expenditure.

The allure of DVC goes far beyond simply booking a hotel room. Here’s what incentivizes people to become members:

Exclusivity and Priority Booking: DVC members enjoy a significant advantage when booking vacations. They can reserve rooms at coveted resorts and during peak seasons well in advance, often securing reservations unavailable to regular guests. This ensures they get the room they desire and eliminates the stress of last-minute availability concerns.

Spacious and Luxurious Accommodations: DVC resorts offer spacious villas that provide a home-away-from-home experience. These villas boast amenities like full kitchens, separate living areas, and multiple bedrooms, making them ideal for families and multi-generational trips. This translates to more space for everyone to relax and unwind after a thrilling day at the parks, and the convenience of a kitchen allows for cost-saving meal preparation or late-night snacks.

Enhanced Flexibility: Unlike traditional timeshares locked into specific weeks, DVC points offer greater flexibility. Members can use their points for a variety of purposes, from booking a short weekend getaway to extended vacations. They can also bank points for future use or even borrow from future years for last-minute trips. This allows members to tailor their Disney vacations to their exact needs and preferences, ensuring they get the most out of their points.

Member Perks and Discounts: DVC members are privy to exclusive benefits, including discounts on merchandise, dining, and special events within the Disney Parks. They may also receive priority access to certain experiences and activities. These perks add value to the DVC membership and enhance the overall Disney vacation experience.

The DVC portfolio boasts a diverse range of resorts, each catering to specific preferences:

Walt Disney World Resorts: From the savanna views of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas to the Victorian charm of Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, DVC offers a resort for every taste within the magical world of Walt Disney World. Members can choose between experiencing the wonder of the animal kingdom or immersing themselves in a specific Disney theme depending on their vacation desires.

Disneyland Resort: Immerse yourself in the California sunshine at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa or The Villas at Disney’s Disneyland Hotel, offering unparalleled proximity to the Disneyland Resort magic. These locations put DVC members right in the heart of the action, allowing them to maximize their park time.

Beyond the Theme Parks: DVC extends its reach beyond the traditional theme park experience. Enjoy a tropical paradise at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii or a relaxing coastal escape at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort. This allows members to utilize their points for vacations that encompass more than just theme parks, catering to those who seek a more diverse travel experience.

Becoming a DVC member requires a significant upfront investment. Contract prices vary depending on the resort, room type, and point entitlement. Generally, the cost can range from tens of thousands of dollars to well over a hundred thousand. In addition to the initial purchase, members pay annual dues that cover maintenance fees.

Last year, a police report was shared that highlighted a DVC member who assaulted a cast member when he and his family were not able to be seated at Disney’s Beach Club Resort for dinner. It was not made clear as to why the party of 11 was not able to be accommodated, but the so-called head of the party, a 71-year-old man named Antonio Acosta, took it upon himself to shove the cast member physically when delivered with the news.

Police quickly got involved, but Disney did not trespass the guest, even though assaulting a cast member would typically have most guests banned for life, due to the face that he was a member of the Disney Vacation Club, but now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has added new Florida laws that can have even the highest paying DVC member banned from Walt Disney World Resort if needed.

House Bill 429 will take effect on Monday, July 1, 2024.

HB 429 grants timeshare companies the same rights as hotel companies to call law enforcement for incidents such as assaulting staff. This includes the authority to arrest and/or remove individuals from the property. The law applies to purchasers, owners, and guests, ensuring timeshare properties can take necessary actions to maintain safety and order.

The new bill reads:

“Real Property; Provides that Secretary of State, rather than Governor, appoints commissioners of deeds; broadening powers of certain boards of administration with respect to timeshare plans; provides that managers & managing entities of certain timeshare projects have same rights & remedies as operators of certain establishments & may have law enforcement take certain actions against individuals who engage in certain conduct; requires managing entity of timeshare condominium or timeshare cooperative to provide specified certificate to certain interested parties in lieu of estoppel certificate.”

This will ensure that owning a DVC property does not allow certain guests a free “get out of jail” card on their vacations, forcing all guests to follow the rules.

Lately, we have seen a spike in poor behavior at the theme parks, with many more guests getting trespassed for breaking the rules in hopes that others can see that their negative actions will have consequences. From bloody fights, to theft, to trespassing on property, to breaking the dress code, many guests are intentionally breaking the rules for social media clicks, or just choosing to not take them seriously.

This new bill is not the only bill to take effect.

Governor Ron DeSantis has been active in recent months, signing numerous bills into law. Over 150 of these new laws will take effect on Monday. They range from legislation allowing property owners to shoot bears to measures addressing street takeovers. These new laws mark significant changes following this year’s legislative session in Florida. Read more on those laws here.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) boasts 12 resorts at Walt Disney World, including Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Animal Kingdom Villas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club Villas, BoardWalk Villas, Polynesian Villas & Bungalows (soon to be joined by Island Tower), The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Boulder Ridge Villas and Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, The Cabins at Fort Wilderness, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

The Battle Between Disney and DeSantis

Back in March, The Walt Disney Company and a board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a settlement to a year-long legal dispute. This agreement resolved a series of lawsuits concerning the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), the governing body for the 40-square-mile area encompassing Walt Disney World Resort.

The dispute originated in 2022 with the passage of the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, a law criticized by some as “Don’t Say Gay” for restricting discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Disney’s then-CEO, Bob Chapek, publicly opposed the law, prompting Governor DeSantis to initiate a political battle with the company.

DeSantis, along with Republican lawmakers, passed a measure revoking Disney’s self-governing status within the CFTOD. This move was followed by the appointment of a new, DeSantis-backed board to oversee the district. Disney challenged this action in federal court but ultimately lost the case. An appeal remained ongoing.

Wednesday’s settlement marked a significant turning point. Both Disney and the DeSantis-appointed board announced they had resolved all state-level lawsuits and were ready to move forward collaboratively. This agreement effectively ended the year-long legal battle.

“This agreement opens a new chapter of constructive engagement with the new leadership of the district,” stated Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle. He went on to emphasize that the settlement served the best interests of all parties, facilitating continued investment and job creation within Florida.

By agreeing to the settlement, Disney signaled its willingness to operate under the current structure, governed by a board appointed by the Florida governor. This paves the way for substantial investment in Disney’s theme parks, including an estimated $17 billion earmarked for upgrades at Walt Disney World Resort over the next decade.

