Moonlight Magic Is Finally Heading West Again

Moonlight Magic is making its way over from Disney World and heading west to Disney’s California Adventure Park. So, what exactly is this Moonlight Magic perk?

In case you don’t know, it is an after-hours event hosted at one of the Disney Parks exclusively for Disney Vacation Club owners.

After the Park has closed to all other day Guests and pass holders, attractions, shops, and entertainment continue into the night solely for registered party attendees.

In a lot of ways, it’s like a private Extra Magic Hours evening or ticketed party (e.g. Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party) exclusively for DVC owners.

Simply put, the Park is open…but only for DVC members. But for the approximate 3-hour duration of the party, the only Guests in the Park are registered DVC party attendees.

Disney Vacation Club is bringing the fan-favorite membership extra back during the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort, with exclusive access after the theme parks close to the general public during the Disney100 event!

There hasn’t been a Moonlight Magic party in Disneyland since 2019 and Disney California Adventure since 2018.

During Moonlight Magic at Disney California Adventure, you can experience complimentary after-hours theme park access exclusive to eligible Disney Vacation Club Members and their Guests.

Enjoy some attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus special character sightings, delicious treats, and more!

Select food and snacks are offered at no charge. In the past, these have included ice cream novelties (including the Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars), cookies, bags of potato chips, churros and more.

Disney California Adventure Park event registration opened to all eligible Members on January 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern. Moonlight Magic will begin at Disney California Adventure on February 1, 2023.

Disney Vacation Club Members can register themselves and up to 4 additional guests per Membership (for a total of 5) or up to the number of guests on their resort reservation, whichever is larger. Children younger than 3 years old do not need to be registered for this event.

What is your favorite Moonlight Magic experience? Let us know in the comments.