Historic Disneyland Ride Suddenly Malfunctions, Traps Guests on Board

Guests were trapped onboard a slow-moving Disneyland ride this week after malfunctioning unexpectedly.

Sailing Ship Columbia isn’t the first Disney ride that Guests rush to at rope-drop. But after a few hours zipping through Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a calm trip around the Rivers of America is the perfect way to break up your Disneyland Park day!

Unfortunately, Sailing Ship Columbia was anything but relaxing this weekend. TikToker @thatprincessgirl shared this video of Guests trapped onboard the historic ship replica:

Disney Cast Members pushed a rescue raft from Tom Sawyer Island toward the stopped ship but hit a roadblock. The ladder didn’t quite reach Guests, meaning it wasn’t safe to evacuate them.

Thankfully, a savvy maintenance Cast Member was able to get the Columbia moving again:

No one was evacuated from Sailing Ship Columbia, and the boat ride is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on This Disneyland Ride

You don’t need Disney Genie+ or an Individual Lightning Lane to board this piece of history! “Sail into the wilderness aboard a full-scale replica of a majestic ship from the 18th century,” the official Disneyland ride description reads.

“Board the 110-foot-long, fully rigged Columbia and sail away into a long-forgotten time. Marvel at the towering mainmast and inspect the cannons and deck-mounted guns the crew used to repel pirate attacks. As you cruise around Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, relive the pioneering adventures of the original Columbia, the first American ship to circumnavigate the globe. It took the real Columbia 3 years to sail around the world, but your voyage will last about 15 minutes.”

Have you ever been trapped on board a ride at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.