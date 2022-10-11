A trip to a Disney Park, however, is something completely magical. According to science, being optimistic will cause people to live longer. And what can make you happier than Disney?

Being the oldest of four girls, I love doing things with my sisters as adults now. My sisters and I took our first solo trip together to Disneyland in May of 2019. I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, that that trip was one of my absolute favorites. And I have been to Disney Parks on so many different occasions.

Disneyland is the Happiest Place on Earth. Being there with people you love and share a special bond with makes it one hundred and one times more amazing. The laughter, the memories, and the Disney Magic is something that can never be rivaled.

My sisters and I grew up being very close, and even now, there’s not a day that goes by where we don’t talk. Our love of Disney has never left us. So, it only made sense for us to take a sisters only trip to Disneyland.

As adults, you get to go to the park and act like kids again. Just like when you were younger. Only, this time, there’s no parents to yell at you. A siblings trip just hits a bit different. You can do stuff that you were never able to as kids. You can open the park, close the park, or go on the same ride a million times in a row! (For us, it was Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. But we really miss Tower of Terror).

You get to act crazy together and let off some steam. Eat as many churros and Dole Whips that you want. You can even make your own Tik Tok video with your favorite people.

Heather J took to TikTok saying- “When you can’t contain your excitement for Disneyland.”

Siblings trip to a Disney Park is something everyone should experience. So, grab your favorite sibling, or two, or three, and head over to Disney!

Have you ever taken a sibling trip to a Disney Park? Let us know!