Family’s Horrifying Moment Disneyland Park Elevator Comes to a Terrifying Halt

A Disneyland family caught a horrifying video of their ruined magical evening as they attempted to board an elevator at midnight to return to their vehicle.

Disneyland Incidents Over the Last Week

Sometimes, you go on vacation and have a lovely, memorable time visiting places like Disneyland Resort in California. Other times, you end up experiencing a traumatic and terrible moment. A family is accused of hiding their elementary-aged daughter and attempting to get her into the Disneyland Parks for free. The daughter was hiding inside a car seat in a stroller and was immediately caught.

A fight broke out at Disneyland Park after a guest attempted to intervene in what they thought was child abuse as a mother was caught on video screaming at their child. The ordeal was posted and shared on TikTok’s famous social media platform.

Several Disneyland Annual Pass holders were ejected from the property after they were caught conducting numerous serious offenses, with line jumping being the final straw. The pass holders have been banned from the parks for at least a year.

Still a Great Place for You and Loved Ones

Family Gets Stuck on Disney Park Elevator Caught on Film

Aside from the incidents mentioned above, the worst thing that can happen to someone is getting ready to head home for the evening to find out that your night is far from over – and not in the best way.

@_vgomezmarin posted a video to TikTok showing the horrifying moment she and her family got stuck on an elevator leaving Disneyland Park:

According to the guest mentioned above, they were on their way back from an evening at Disneyland when they attempted to board an elevator to presumably head back to their vehicle. That’s when they became terrified after noticing that they were, in fact, stuck on the elevator.

The family, comprising of several children, adults, and a baby, were stuck in the elevator for a long period of time. The older adult male can be seen on the phone attempting to contact Disneyland security or the Fire Department. According to the comment section, they were stuck in the elevator for about an hour when they were finally set free from the confined space.

Thankfully the family is okay and the children were all able to go home without any injuries, although this will likely be a night they will never forget.