Is Disney Rethinking the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot with Margot Robbie?

Margot Robbie has cemented her place in Hollywood as one of the industry’s most versatile and in-demand stars.

From her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) to her Oscar-nominated turn in I, Tonya (2017), Robbie has built an impressive career. Her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has also produced critically acclaimed films like Promising Young Woman (2020), and 2023’s Barbie, which grossed a staggering $1.4 billion worldwide.

In 2020, it was announced that Robbie was being considered to lead a new installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After Disney decided to move forward without Johnny Depp, who famously portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow, Robbie’s involvement signaled a new direction for the series.

However, despite Robbie’s star power, the announcement was not met with the level of excitement that Disney may have anticipated. Many fans of the Pirates series believed that Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow was too iconic to replace, and that any reboot without him would struggle to capture the same magic. As a result, there was skepticism around Robbie’s potential to carry the franchise forward.

Over the past few years, the Pirates project has faced development challenges, with few updates on its progress. This has fueled speculation that Disney may be reevaluating its plans for the franchise. The tepid anticipation for a Depp-less Pirates film could be a contributing factor to the project’s slow development.

Fans of the franchise, many of whom were disappointed by Depp’s exit, seemed unwilling to embrace a new lead, even one as talented as Robbie. Without Depp, some questioned whether the franchise could maintain its unique charm and appeal.

Meanwhile, Robbie’s career has continued to flourish. Most recently, she was cast in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, where she will star as Catherine Earnshaw opposite Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff.

Fennell, who won an Oscar for Promising Young Woman, is once again collaborating with Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment on this highly anticipated film. Production on Wuthering Heights is expected to begin in 2025, with filming reportedly scheduled to take place in the UK​.

Robbie’s commitment to Wuthering Heights raises questions about her availability for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. With a project of this magnitude on the horizon, it’s unclear whether Robbie will be able to take on such a demanding franchise role in the near future.

Given that Wuthering Heights is likely to require a significant amount of her time, the timeline for the Pirates film may be pushed back even further. This could force Disney to either delay the reboot or reconsider their plans altogether.

Adding to the uncertainty is Robbie’s recent success with more creative and critically acclaimed projects. With Barbie becoming a global phenomenon and Wuthering Heights positioning itself as an awards contender, Robbie may be more inclined to focus on prestige films rather than franchise blockbusters like Pirates.

The Pirates of the Caribbean series, while beloved, may not align with the direction Robbie’s career is currently taking.

As of now, there is no official word on whether the Pirates reboot will move forward with Robbie in the lead role. Disney has remained quiet on the subject, leaving fans to wonder about the future of the franchise. It’s possible that Disney could continue to push the project back, or even cancel it altogether, especially if they are struggling to find the right formula to move forward without Depp.

For Robbie, the uncertainty surrounding her involvement in Pirates doesn’t seem to be slowing her down. Whether she ultimately leads the next installment or not, she has plenty of other high-profile projects on her plate. From her role in Wuthering Heights to her continued success as a producer, Robbie’s career shows no signs of slowing down.

What do you think Disney should with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!