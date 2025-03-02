Massive Disney World Update: Three Beloved Rides Are Reopening

If you’ve been planning a trip to Walt Disney World, you may have noticed that several attractions have been temporarily unavailable due to refurbishments. While closures are a necessary part of keeping the parks in top shape, they can sometimes throw a wrench into a guest’s plans. The good news? Three beloved attractions are making a comeback this month, giving visitors even more to look forward to during their visit!

Let’s take a closer look at what’s reopening and when.

Maharajah Jungle Trek’s Bat Exhibit Returns

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to several immersive animal trails, and the Maharajah Jungle Trek is one of the most unique. Featuring an impressive variety of animals native to Asia, this walking trail offers guests an up-close look at species like tigers, exotic birds, and, of course, bats.

One section of the trek, the bat exhibit, has been closed for refurbishment since February 17, 2025. Fortunately, its downtime was relatively short, and it’s expected to reopen in early March. While the rest of the Maharajah Jungle Trek has remained accessible, many animal lovers have been eager to see the bats return to their habitat.

Kali River Rapids Is Making a Splash Again

Another Animal Kingdom favorite, Kali River Rapids, has been out of commission since January 6, 2025. This thrilling water ride is known for its refreshing (and sometimes soaking) experience, perfect for cooling off on a hot Florida day. However, due to seasonal maintenance, the ride typically undergoes an annual refurbishment in the winter months.

This year’s refurbishment is wrapping up soon, with Disney aiming for a March 14 reopening. If the schedule holds, guests will once again be able to board rafts and journey through the turbulent rapids of Anandapur in just a few short days. Keep in mind that reopening dates can occasionally shift, so it’s always a good idea to check the My Disney Experience app for updates before heading to the park.

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros Is Almost Back

Over at EPCOT, another long-standing attraction is making its return. The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros, located in the Mexico Pavilion, has been closed for refurbishment since January 6. This boat ride, which takes guests on a colorful journey alongside Donald Duck, Panchito Pistoles, and José Carioca, is a charming and relaxing experience that has been a staple of the pavilion for years.

The good news is that fans won’t have to wait much longer, as the attraction is set to reopen on March 15. If you’re visiting EPCOT later this month, you’ll once again be able to float along the scenic waterways of Mexico, enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of this classic Disney attraction.

Other Notable Disney World Closures

While these three attractions are reopening soon, several others remain under refurbishment. Here’s a quick rundown of some key closures that may impact your visit:

Dumbo the Flying Elephant’s Indoor Playground – The ride itself remains open, but the interactive play area inside the queue closed on February 24 for refurbishment. It’s expected to return in Spring 2025.

The Hall of Presidents – This classic Liberty Square attraction has been closed since January 20, 2025, and is expected to reopen later in the year.

Astro Orbiter – Tomorrowland’s high-flying rocket ride has been closed since January 13 and won’t return until summer.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – One of the biggest closures in Magic Kingdom, the “Wildest Ride in the Wilderness” shut down on January 6 for a lengthy refurbishment. It’s set to return in 2026 with new enhancements.

Test Track – Over at EPCOT, Test Track closed on June 17, 2024, for a major overhaul inspired by the original World of Motion attraction. It’s expected to reopen in late summer 2025.

Hollywood Studios & Animal Kingdom Updates

Hollywood Studios has also seen its fair share of closures and upcoming transformations:

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy – This Cars-themed show has closed permanently to make way for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, a new production debuting in summer 2025.

Voyage of the Little Mermaid – While this attraction had been dark for some time, Disney officially confirmed that the show as we knew it would not return. Instead, a new Little Mermaid stage show is in the works.

Animal Kingdom is also undergoing major changes with the closure of several attractions in DinoLand U.S.A., as the park prepares for a major transformation into a new land inspired by Tropical Americas.

While refurbishments can be frustrating for guests visiting during closure periods, they’re a necessary part of keeping Disney World’s attractions in top condition. The reopening of the Maharajah Jungle Trek’s bat exhibit, Kali River Rapids, and Gran Fiesta Tour will bring fresh excitement to the parks this month.

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, be sure to check the latest updates on attraction openings and closures so you can make the most of your visit!