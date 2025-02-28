Disney World Confirms the Fate of Controversial Animal Kingdom Ride

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been a unique part of Walt Disney World since it opened in 1998, combining theme park thrills with a strong emphasis on wildlife conservation.

The park is home to breathtaking environments, immersive storytelling, and attractions that transport guests into nature-inspired adventures. From the towering Expedition Everest to the serene Kilimanjaro Safaris, Animal Kingdom offers something for everyone. However, not all attractions have been universally praised—one ride in particular has been a topic of debate among parkgoers for years.

Kali River Rapids will be reopening soon

Kali River Rapids, located in the park’s Asia section, is a whitewater rafting experience designed to immerse guests in the dangers of deforestation. The attraction takes riders on a circular raft through fast-moving currents, culminating in a 20-foot plunge.

While it’s known for being a great way to cool off, the ride has faced its share of criticism. Many guests have called for updates due to its relatively short duration, uneven soaking effect—where some riders get drenched while others stay mostly dry—and its heavy-handed environmental message. Some feel the attraction lacks the thrills of other water rides, while others argue that the storytelling element is underwhelming compared to Disney’s more elaborate experiences.

Despite the mixed reception, Disney has confirmed that Kali River Rapids will be reopening after its routine seasonal refurbishment. The ride, which closed in early January, will welcome guests back starting March 14, 2025. This annual closure is standard for the attraction, as water rides typically undergo maintenance during the cooler months when demand is lower.

With the ride set to return, fans are wondering if any changes have been made or if it will remain the same experience guests have come to expect. While there’s been no official word on major updates, Kali River Rapids continues to be a staple of Animal Kingdom, offering a splash-filled adventure for those willing to brave the rapids.

Whether Disney will eventually address guest concerns and reimagine the attraction remains to be seen, but for now, it’s set to return just in time for the spring crowds.

What else is happening at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is undergoing significant transformations, introducing new experiences while bidding farewell to some long-standing attractions.

Farewell to DinoLand U.S.A.

After 26 years, DinoLand U.S.A. is closing to make way for a new area inspired by the Tropical Americas. This vibrant land will feature lush landscapes reminiscent of Central and South America and will include the first-ever Encanto-themed attraction and an Indiana Jones-inspired adventure. Demolition is already starting, and the area has an expected opening in 2027. Guests have until the end of 2024 to enjoy the existing DinoLand attractions before they reportedly close permanently.​

A New Show in the Tree of Life

The beloved “It’s Tough to Be a Bug!” show will have its final performance on March 16, 2025. In its place, a new show titled “Zootopia: Better Zoogether” will debut in the Tree of Life Theater in the winter of 2025. This attraction will immerse guests in the world of Zootopia, bringing the film’s characters and stories to life in a unique and engaging way.​

Meet and Greet Updates

Mickey and Minnie Mouse have temporarily relocated their meet and greet to a new location within the park as the Adventurer’s Outpost undergoes refurbishment. Guests can still meet the iconic duo during this period, ensuring that the magic of Disney character interactions continues uninterrupted.​