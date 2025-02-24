Disney World Removes Mickey and Minnie Mouse From Theme Park

Headed to the Central Florida Disney parks this week? Walt Disney World Resort has announced the temporary removal of one of its most popular Mickey and Minnie Mouse meet-and-greet locations. Here’s how the news could impact your upcoming vacation.

This week, Walt Disney World Resort’s official website updated to reveal that “Meet Favorite Disney Pals at Adventurers Outpost” would close for routine refurbishment from February 25-27, 2025. Located on Discovery Island, Adventurers Outpost is the official meet-and-greet location for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Adventurers Outpost invites guests to meet the Disney icons in their safari best. The walls and photo backdrop feature pictures from Mickey and Minnie’s international travels and iconography from Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, like the Tree of Life.

The meet-and-greet location was embroiled in controversy when it reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic closures. It’s one of a few Walt Disney World Resort meet-and-greets to utilize a PhotoPass box instead of a human photographer. These boxes automatically capture a photo every few seconds.

Disney Parks fans slammed the PhotoPass boxes when they first appeared. Unlike a PhotoPass photographer, the automatic cameras can’t move or adjust their timer, sometimes missing the most magical moments.

Despite the backlash, the boxes appear at other Walt Disney World Resort locations, including Meet Mickey Mouse at Town Square Theater at Magic Kingdom Park and Meet Olaf at Celebrity Spotlight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t released details about the Adventurers Outpost refurbishment, though guests are unlikely to see any significant changes. Short-term closures like this typically involve routine maintenance, like paint touch-ups and minor repairs.

Meet Favorite Disney Pals at Adventurers Outpost will close on Tuesday, February 25, and reopen on Friday, February 28. It’s unclear if Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park will offer an alternative Mickey and Minnie Mouse meet-and-greet during this week’s closure.

Where is your favorite place to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!