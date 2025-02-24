Disney Commences Public Tear-Down of Attraction, Demolition Topples Ride While Guests Watch

As Disney continues to make exciting changes at Animal Kingdom’s Dinoland U.S.A., another significant step has been taken toward the park’s next big transformation. Crews have completed the demolition of the remaining queue area for the TriceraTop Spin attraction, marking yet another change in the ongoing redevelopment of this beloved area of the park.

The End of TriceraTop Spin’s Queue

For guests who have visited Disney’s Animal Kingdom recently, you may have noticed that things are rapidly changing. Previously, in an effort to clear the way for the upcoming Tropical Americas expansion, we saw the demolition of the Fossil Fun Games and the right side of TriceraTop Spin’s queue. Now, as of Monday, February 24, Disney has taken the next step in removing the rest of the queue.

Behind the construction walls, red excavators can still be spotted, and it’s clear that Disney is hard at work preparing the area for its upcoming transformation.

Notably, the “Cementosaurus,” the quirky concrete dinosaur that has been a part of the landscape, remains standing for now, though it’s uncertain how long this will be the case. The iconic billboards at the back of the area are still in place as well, holding onto the nostalgia of the past even as the area evolves.

The Road to Tropical Americas

The development of the Tropical Americas land is officially underway, and Disney has made it clear that Dinoland, U.S.A. is headed for extinction. In fact, during the 2023 D23 Expo, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro introduced the world to Pueblo Esperanza, or “Village of Hope,” which will replace Dinoland and give Animal Kingdom a brand-new flavor.

The new land will highlight the beauty of the Tropical Americas, bringing a unique cultural and natural landscape to the park.

Set to open in the near future, Pueblo Esperanza promises to be an immersive, expansive area where guests will experience rich cultural storytelling and vibrant new attractions. A large, decorative archway will welcome visitors into the area, with a central fountain serving as its centerpiece.

Fans can look forward to wandering through a lively village-like environment, complete with a large hacienda that will house one of Walt Disney World’s largest quick-service restaurants.

New Attractions Await

Disney has shared exciting details about the upcoming attractions that will anchor the Tropical Americas. First up, fans of the Indiana Jones franchise will be thrilled to know that the area will include a brand-new Indiana Jones-themed attraction.

This ride, however, will not be a carbon copy of any existing Indy adventure. Instead, guests will join the iconic archaeologist as he journeys into a Maya temple, searching for a mythical creature that is rumored to inhabit the depths of the ancient ruins.

Additionally, Disney will introduce the first-ever Encanto-themed ride-through experience, where guests will step inside the Madrigal family’s enchanted Casita.

This colorful adventure will allow guests to explore the vibrant rainforest room of Antonio, the family’s animal-whisperer, and join him on a journey to meet the other members of the magical Madrigal family. With Encanto becoming an immensely popular film, this attraction is sure to be a fan favorite.

More to Come at Animal Kingdom

While the Tropical Americas expansion is undoubtedly a major development for Animal Kingdom, there’s even more magic on the horizon for this park. Coming in 2025, the Tree of Life Theater will be home to a brand-new show, replacing the long-running “It’s Tough to Be a Bug.” The new show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, will bring characters from the beloved Zootopia film to life in an immersive, engaging presentation.

Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other fan-favorite characters will guide guests through different biomes from the film, offering a fun and educational experience for the whole family.

As construction continues on these exciting updates, Animal Kingdom is positioning itself for a major leap forward. The Tropical Americas expansion, with its blend of new attractions, restaurants, and immersive environments, promises to be a game-changer for Disney fans.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the grand unveiling of the Tropical Americas.