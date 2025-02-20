Disney World Closes Florida Theme Park, Begins Demolition

Crews have demolished more of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s theme park within a theme park, DinoLand U.S.A. Much of the decades-old land closed in January as Walt Disney World Resort prepares to replace it with Pueblo Esperanza, an area inspired by the Tropical Americas.

On January 12, 2025, Chester & Hester’s DinoRama (including the Fossil Fun Games), Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, and TriceraTop Spin closed for good. But rumors of DinoLand U.S.A.’s closure began years ago, fueled by the sudden permanent closure of the Primeval Whirl roller coaster in 2020. The attraction was disassembled, and construction walls have concealed its original location since.

DinoLand U.S.A. has been part of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park since it opened in April 1998. At D23 Expo 2024, Walt Disney Imagineering confirmed that it would replace the 26-year-old land with Pueblo Esperanza, an all-new Tropical Americas land including two Encanto (2021) attractions and an Indiana Jones retheme of DINOSAUR.

Earlier this month, Inside the Magic reported that an excavator had arrived to begin demolishing Chester & Hester’s DinoRama, including TriceraTop Spin and the Fossil Fun Games. Crews had begun disassembling some of the dinosaur spinner ride at that time, but it remained mostly intact.

Now, according to WDWNT, all of the carnival games have disappeared from Chester & Hester’s DinoRama. The Fossil Fun Games included Whac-A-Packycephalosaur, Fossil Fueler, Mammoth Marathon, Comet Crasher, and Bronto-Score.

Crews have removed more themed paneling and sun shades from TriceraTop Spin, but most of the attraction remains in its former location. The excavator is still parked nearby.

TikTok user @rebanora shared this video of what guests can see above the construction walls and rolling planters in DinoLand U.S.A.:

Walt Disney World Resort guests have some time to experience Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park’s prehistoric land. DINOSAUR, The Boneyard play area, and the Quick Service dining locations in DinoLand U.S.A. will remain open through 2025 and are expected to close in about a year. Disney characters are still holding meet-and-greets in the land; check the My Disney Experience app on the day of your visit for the most up-to-date entertainment information.

What about the new Pueblo Esperanza land excites you the most? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!