Disney World Will Close Theme Park After All, Guests Blocked From Entry

In just a few short weeks, spring break crowds will be making their way to the Sunshine State, and hopefully every park will be open.

Spring break is one of the busiest times of the year for Orlando’s world-famous theme parks. If last year’s attendance numbers are any indication, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort could soon be filled to capacity. With thousands of tourists flocking to the parks, long lines and packed attractions are all but guaranteed.

Last week, reports indicated that the major resorts in Orlando might have to shut their gates once again, this time due to a dramatic shift in the weather. At the close of last year and into early 2025, both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were forced to temporarily close their water theme parks—Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Universal’s Volcano Bay—thanks to an intense arctic cold front sweeping through Florida.

Now, history will repeat itself. “A series of cold fronts look to reintroduce the chill back into the Sunshine State,” a Click Orlando report stated earlier this month.

At the time, official park calendars for Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando still showed Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Universal’s Volcano Bay as open for the foreseeable future. However, as the cold snap continues, Universal has taken the stance to close the water theme park on Tuesday, February 18, and Wednesday, February 19.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach has hours listed for the above days 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., but looking at Thursday (February 20), Blizzard Beach is showing no times available. The closure is likely due to the weather, with AccuWeather showing highs of 66 and lows of 41. Friday looks set to be even colder but the Disney World theme park is set to open at present–although that will likely change.

“After the front passes, cooler and drier air will settle in overnight, with lows dropping into the 50s for most of the region by early Thursday,” a new Click Orlando report reads. “Much colder air settles in starting Thursday as winds shift out of the northeast. Highs through the rest of the week are expected to remain in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.”

While these weather-related closures are beyond the control of the resorts, major changes are still happening across Central Florida’s theme park scene. Universal Orlando is hard at work preparing for the highly anticipated debut of its Epic Universe park, while Disney is undergoing a transformation of its own.

In the coming years, Walt Disney World will welcome several exciting new lands, including a Cars-themed area at Magic Kingdom, located near the Villains land, a Tropical Americas expansion at Animal Kingdom, and a brand-new Monsters, Inc. experience at Hollywood Studios.

