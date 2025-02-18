Universal Studios Closes Florida Theme Park for Multiple Days

A popular Universal Studios theme park is now closed.

Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park is officially closed today, February 18, 2025, due to inclement weather. The water park has endured numerous closures over the last two months as colder weather moves into the Orlando area, though this is all about to change with Spring Break on the horizon.

Volcano Bay is scheduled to remain closed through February 19, with the water park expected to reopen later this week.

Volcano Bay opened on May 25, 2017, and has since become one of the country’s leading aquatic destinations. It stands tall above Florida’s other water parks, such as Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, which have also recently endured temporary closures due to cold weather.

Volcano Bay is home to several water slides, some of which are quite thrilling. Ko’okiri Body Plunge is one of the most intense attractions offered at Volcano Bay. It plunges brave riders down a 125-foot drop at 70 degrees. The Krakatau Coaster is another popular attraction, acting more like a roller coaster than a traditional water slide.

Four guests can huddle up in a canoe that launches straight through the water park’s massive volcano spire. The ride is accompanied by water kets and mist, making it not just a pure thrill ride but also a themed sensory experience.

New Changes at Universal Studios

Universal Orlando has also seen a number of permanent closures in recent months, mostly at the resort’s outdoor shopping and dining district, CityWalk. These closures are not limited to Orlando, with multiple locations also closing down at Universal Studios Hollywood. Sparky’s, a once-popular sweet shop, closed this January. Universal Hollywood’s Abercrombie & Fitch also closed for good in January.

Another location, Mini Monster, a coffee and boba shop, closed last October. Ahead of its closure, Mini Monster shared a statement about shutting down, which seemed to indicate the decision came exclusively from Universal.

Looking ahead, Epic Universe, Universal Orlando’s new theme park, is taking shape as its opening date slowly inches closer.

Epic Universe will be anchored by several core brands and franchises, ranging from Nintendo’s 8-bit Super Mario world to Universal’s collection of classic monsters like Wolfman and Frankenstein. A new section of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also be featured in Epic Universe, as will a land based on the How to Train Your Dragon franchise.

The rides at Epic Universe are promised to be unlike anything guests have seen before, with Universal going above and beyond to ensure they are both fun and immersive. Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment is one of the most exciting and anticipated new rides of Epic Universe and will feature over a dozen state-of-the-art animatronics.

Epic Universe officially opens on May 22, 2025, meaning fans don’t have to wait much longer to experience what will likely become one of Florida’s leading vacation destinations.

