Universal Studios Permanently Closes More Locations in First Month of 2025

Several more Universal Studios locations have shut down.

While change is a necessary part of the theme park game, it can still be hard to see places close. Over the last week, some rather big changes have taken place at Universal Studios Hollywood, some of which may surprise longtime visitors.

Following our reports earlier this month, the Abercrombie & Fitch location at Universal Studios Hollywood has officially closed. The clothing storefront was part of Universal’s CityWalk, an outdoor dining and shopping hub designed to relax after or before a day at the parks.

Not only are Universal guests losing access to this location, but the resort also said goodbye to Sparky’s. This popular location provided fresh-baked donuts to visitors, though the store was likely most famous for its incredibly unique signage on and around Sparky’s entrance.

Sparky’s closure was confirmed at the start of the month, which came as somewhat of a surprise for fans. Another location, Mini Monster, a coffee and boba shop, closed last October. Ahead of its closure, Mini Monster shared a statement about shutting down, which seemed to indicate the decision came exclusively from Universal.

“Universal has decided to take back the space,” Mini Monster said on Instagram, adding, “You’re often at the mercy of the landlord. Even when you do well, rising rents can make it impossible to afford, and sometimes a landlord may simply choose not to renew a lease.”

It’s unclear what will happen to these closed locations.

These are hardly the only places to close at the parks recently, with several other locations, like On Location, a former gift shop found at Universal Studios Florida, also winding down operations recently.

In September, Dongpo Kitchen closed its doors at Universal CityWalk for good. No official announcement was ever made regarding the restaurant, with the store simply closing after its eight-year tenure.

These changes come ahead of what is perhaps Universal’s most exciting and important theme park expansion to date, Epic Universe. Fans have watched for years as work has continued on this incredibly large and ambitious new theme park, with Epic Universe now set to open its gates on May 22, 2025.

Not only will the new theme park be home to several rides and attractions, but guests will also be able to explore intricately detailed worlds and lands. These lands will each be anchored by a core brand like How to Train Your Dragon and Super Mario. Additionally, Epic Universe will also expand Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Epic Universe will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure as Orlando’s third Universal theme park, which will undoubtedly mean stiffer competition for Disney’s own Florida resort, which lies just a few miles away. Many fans have wondered how much Epic Universe may change the entire landscape of the theme park industry.

Of course, this competition is mostly good for the consumer, as it inspires companies to constantly push the envelope when it comes to their own lineup of rides, attractions, and parks. Disney is also set to unveil brand-new expansions over the coming years, including at its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks.

