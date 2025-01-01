Another Universal Closure: Permanent Exit Coming in Two Weeks

Yet another location is closing at Universal Studios Hollywood in just over two weeks.

Theme parks are always changing, and Universal Studios Hollywood is no exception. What started as a simple backstage tour in 1964 has evolved into a fully-fledged park packed with both thrill rides and family-friendly attractions (and, of course, the seemingly immortal Studio Tour, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year).

While some of the most exciting additions from the past decade include the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World—The Ride, and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, the most impactful addition from the 1990s was Universal CityWalk.

This three-block entertainment, dining, and shopping district is the first thing guests encounter when they arrive at the park, with some of its features today including Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium (which apparently faced its fair share of struggles in 2024), and the Universal Studios Store.

However, Universal CityWalk seems to have undergone a major reshuffle in recent months, with a string of closures hitting the district.

The most recent is apparently the donut shop Sparky’s. As per @HighUniversal, an employee at the store has confirmed that its last day at Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk will be January 19 – just over two weeks from now.

Spoke with an employee at Sparky’s on CityWalk today. The location will be closing permanently on January 19th. The CityWalk purge in Hollywood continues.

This follows multiple other closures in 2024. In September, Dongpo Kitchen, an eatery specializing in Chinese cuisine, closed its doors at Universal CityWalk for good. No official announcement was ever made, with the store instead closing quietly after eight years and its listing removed from the Universal Studios Hollywood website.

Mini Monster, a coffee and boba shop that also boasts locations in Long Beach, Anaheim, Honolulu, and Saigon, also closed in October. As per the store’s statement, it doesn’t seem like this was a decision made willingly.

“Universal has decided to take back the space,” Mini Monster said on Instagram, adding, “You’re often at the mercy of the landlord. Even when you do well, rising rents can make it impossible to afford, and sometimes a landlord may simply choose not to renew a lease.”

Earlier in the year, the clothing store Francesca’s relocated to Westfield Sherman Oaks, and neighboring eatery Chick Chick Chicken closed soon after. Their former spaces have since been combined to host the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, offering sweet treats and Sanrio merchandise.

Regular visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood have been vocal about their displeasure with the current state of CityWalk. “Ever since CityWalk fully reopened from COVID, the shopping mall has become more and more lackluster,” wrote one unhappy visitor on Reddit in December.

“From stores and restaurants not coming back to those that did but were closed soon after for more Universal-owned stuff, CityWalk is not a place to hang out.”

Another user added, “Other than AMC, the Dodger Store, Hot Topic and the Universal Store yea it sucks.” Meanwhile, one wrote that “the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Is terrifyingly sad. Looks so cool on the outside and its so cheap and sad on the inside. Menu is pretty sad too.”

How do you feel about the current state of Universal CityWalk in Hollywood?