Universal Studios Changes Iconic 34-Year-Standing Archway

Universal Studios Florida has elevated its entrance experience with a fresh soundtrack that celebrates the magic of its most beloved films. The updated background music (BGM) loop, which plays as guests pass through the iconic arches, now features songs from blockbuster franchises, building excitement for both the current offerings and the highly anticipated arrival of Epic Universe.

One of the standout additions is the inclusion of tracks from How to Train Your Dragon, the hit DreamWorks franchise that will have its own themed land in Epic Universe. Guests have reported hearing tracks like “Test Drive” and “Flying with Mother,” both of which capture the thrill and heart of the franchise’s dragon-filled world.

This subtle nod to the upcoming expansion heightens the sense of wonder as visitors make their way into the park. The soaring musical cues evoke the freedom of flight and hint at the incredible adventures that will soon come to life in Epic Universe.

After standing underneath the Universal arches for nearly two hours, here is the entire playlist on the new BGM loop according to Shazam. Sorry if I missed a few. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/u0evZM3RSJ — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) January 11, 2025

Set to open in 2025, Epic Universe will be Universal Orlando’s largest expansion yet. The new park will feature immersive lands inspired by How to Train Your Dragon, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Universal Monsters franchise, and Super Nintendo World.

Each land will be intricately themed, with cutting-edge attractions, dining, and entertainment that aim to redefine the theme park experience. The How to Train Your Dragon land, in particular, is expected to include interactive rides that let guests experience the joy of flying alongside their favorite dragons.

Guests walking into Universal Studios Florida can also hear music from Harry Potter, further connecting the park’s entrance with its existing Wizarding World attractions. Tracks like “Buckbeak’s Flight,” “Harry’s Wondrous World,” and “Harry in Winter” bring a touch of magic to the atmosphere, making fans feel like they’re stepping right into the pages of J.K. Rowling’s world.

This connection between the current parks and the upcoming Epic Universe land hints at even more magical adventures on the horizon, with whispers of a Ministry of Magic attraction rumored for the new park.

The new entrance loop doesn’t stop there—music from other popular franchises, such as Jurassic World and The Secret Life of Pets, has also been reported. Universal’s strategic use of these familiar scores creates an atmosphere of cinematic grandeur, inviting guests to pause and enjoy the immersive soundtrack before they even step foot inside the park.

This musical update serves as a reminder of Universal Orlando’s commitment to blending storytelling and spectacle. By tying the entrance experience to its future expansions, Universal is building even more anticipation for Epic Universe.

With themed lands set to include everything from dragons and wizards to classic movie monsters and video game icons, the future of Universal Orlando looks brighter—and more epic—than ever.