Universal Studios to Close Theme Park Locations on East and West Coasts

Multiple Universal Studios locations are closing.

Earlier this month, Universal Orlando closed its summer tribute store. This constantly changing and evolving storefront features a diverse selection of merchandise but is infamous for its theming, with the most recent iteration paying “tribute” to some of history’s most iconic films like Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and E.T.

All of these franchises have been represented within the actual Universal Studios theme parks themselves in one way or another, though most have been closed and/or replaced over the years. Guests can still enjoy E.T. Adventure, but the Tribute Store served as a way for these films to live on inside Universal’s gates.

The Mega Movie tribute Store reached the end of its limited run on January 5, 2025, making it the longest-running version of the storefront yet. Universal hasn’t confirmed what will become of the tribute store, but its closure is far from the only operational change the Universal suite of theme parks is experiencing.

On the West Coast, news recently broke of Abercrombie & Fitch’s closure at Universal CityWalk. Just like in Florida, guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood can visit Universal CityWalk, an outdoor shopping and dining hub filled with some of the world’s leading brands and restaurants.

Abercrombie & Fitch has long been part of CityWalk, but the store is getting ready to close permanently. Signs have been placed around the building to notify visitors that the location will be closing its doors for good.

abercrombie and fitch in Universal City Walk is closing soon 🤯! HUGE CHANGES happening at city walk it’s starting to get crazy pic.twitter.com/yZawQooGep — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) January 5, 2025



An official closing date has not been specified, but the signs placed around Abercrombie & Fitch state the store will be “closing soon.” Fans in the comments claimed the store would be closing for good on January 12, but this has not been confirmed.

These closures come months ahead of the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal’s massive new theme park expansion in Florida. The new park will be the third featured at the Universal Orlando Resort and will be anchored by key brands and franchises such as Super Mario, Harry Potter, and How to Train Your Dragon.

The official opening date for Epic Universe is May 22, 2025, making this summer an incredibly exciting time for not just Universal fans but the theme park industry as a whole.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios in 2025? What’s your favorite theme park?