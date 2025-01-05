Universal Studios Permanently Shuts Down Longest-Running Attraction of Its Kind

For many Universal fans, some attractions hold a special place in their hearts—the thrill of Revenge of the Mummy, the awe of Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, and the nostalgic magic of E.T. Adventure.

But beyond the coasters and immersive rides, one of Universal Orlando’s most beloved experiences has been its Tribute Store, an ever-changing retail space filled with themed décor, exclusive merchandise, and interactive photo ops.

Since its debut, the Tribute Store has celebrated everything from Halloween Horror Nights to blockbuster films, delighting guests with its creative transformations.

The latest edition, known as the Mega Movie Tribute Store, paid homage to iconic 1980s films like Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and E.T. Guests could explore detailed sections styled after an ‘80s video rental store, an arcade, and a retro movie theater—turning a trip to the shop into a full-blown attraction.

Unfortunately, this cherished Universal staple has reached the end of its run. January 5, 2025, marked the final day for the Mega Movie Tribute Store, making it the longest-running version of the Tribute Store ever, having opened in May of the previous year. Fans took to social media to reminisce and express their disappointment, with many commenting that this store was an attraction in its own right.

BREAKING:

Today is the final day to experience the Mega Movie Tribute Store at Universal Orlando!

This marks the longest stretch a Tribute Store has ever been open, since May of last year!

However we suspect Mr. Tape will still have a presence in the park!

📼@UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/AbL2hvjkmT — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) January 5, 2025

The Tribute Store became a fan favorite for its immersive storytelling and ability to bring themed merchandise to life. Whether it was a spooky horror-filled maze during Halloween or a nostalgic holiday wonderland in December, the store was more than just a place to shop—it was an experience.

One fan posted, “That’s an amazing Tribute Store. It will be missed.” Another hoped for a possible Back to the Future theme in the future, adding, “Take my money!”

While the closure leaves some uncertainty about what’s next, Universal Orlando Resort hasn’t confirmed whether the Tribute Store will return in any new form. Fans remain hopeful that Universal’s knack for creativity means this won’t be the last we see of its ambitious themed stores. Whether or not Mr. Tape—the quirky character often hidden in the store’s Easter eggs—makes another appearance, it’s clear the Tribute Store has left a lasting legacy.

So as we say goodbye to this iconic chapter at Universal, all eyes are on what’s next. Will there be another creative experience to fill the Tribute Store’s shoes? Whatever happens, fans will be waiting—and ready to shop in style.