Universal Orlando Stuns Millions With Return of Multiple Opening Day Attractions With New Location

Universal Orlando Resort has stunned millions by announcing the return of multiple iconic and classic opening-day attractions, including JAWS, Twister, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and more, as a new location has opened to the public.

Universal Orlando Resort has returned some of its original classic attractions thanks to the new summer tribute store now open at Universal Studios Florida. The latest tribute store features the likes of E.T. (1982), Jaws (1975), Ghostbusters (1984), Back to the Future (1985), and many more. The 2024 Summer Tribute Store immerses visitors in the ambiance of Tribute Store Plaza, a fictional shopping mall reminiscent of the 1980s. Guests can explore Mega Video Rental, Mega Castle Arcade, and Tribute Theater in three distinct areas. Within these spaces, a treasure trove of Easter eggs and exclusive merchandise collections awaits, inspired by iconic films such as Shrek, E.T., Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and Jaws.

Universal Summer Tribute Store! This is amazing such a good job @UniversalORL 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/izLIaCGWID — loveourlifevlog (@loveourlifevlog) May 23, 2024

Scheduled to unveil its delights on May 24, 2024, within the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida, the Summer Tribute Store offers more than mere merchandise. Before stepping into this nostalgic haven, visitors encounter a corkboard adorned with assorted ephemera and Easter eggs. The board teases forthcoming movie screenings at Tribute Theater, including classics like Jaws, Ghostbusters, E.T., and Back to the Future.

Notably, nods to cinematic gems like Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and references to the early days of Universal Studios Florida are cleverly embedded throughout the store. Mega Video Rental, the first stop inside the Tribute Store, is a retro-themed video rental outlet where patrons can peruse “Ghostbusters” memorabilia amidst an atmosphere tinged with an intriguing, almost foreboding energy. This section doubles as a tech repair shop adorned with nostalgic cutouts and posters harking to beloved ’80s flicks.

A poster teasing the Mega Movie Parade, a companion experience celebrating the same cinematic classics, adorns one wall. In the horror-themed section, visitors encounter a mix of authentic horror films and fictional titles from the beloved Halloween Horror Nights house, Slaughter Sinema. Recreating the ambiance of an ’80s castle-themed arcade, Mega Castle Arcade boasts retro Universal Studios Florida merchandise and games with quirky twists, like Gerg’s Alien Adventure featuring Gerg and Earl the Squirrel.

The final stop, Tribute Theater, transports guests to the heyday of 1980s cinema. Each wall pays homage to a different iconic film of the era, including Back to the Future, Jaws, Ghostbusters, and E.T. A majestic display of the Hill Valley Courthouse and its famed clock tower crowns the experience, surrounded by vintage movie posters evoking the ambiance of a bygone era.

This is one Tribute Store you won’t want to miss. It’s Mega and has something for everyone this Summer @UniversalORL ! pic.twitter.com/VOOe24aglg — Forever Freaks Of Halloween Horror Nights (@Freaks_HHN) May 24, 2024

The Summer Tribute Store is designed to serve as a nostalgic time capsule, transporting guests to the vibrant and eclectic pop culture of the 1980s and 1990s. Here’s how it will evoke nostalgia for many visitors throughout the summer. The store’s entire layout and ambiance are meticulously crafted to replicate the atmosphere of a bustling 1980s shopping mall.

Guests can actively engage with the nostalgia by participating in activities such as having their images put on VHS tapes displayed in the store, reminiscent of the days of home video rentals. This hands-on approach allows visitors to reminisce and create new memories that echo the spirit of the ’80s and ’90s. Beyond the merchandise and decor, the Summer Tribute Store incorporates subtle nods to various cultural phenomena from the era.

References to classic video games, iconic toys, and even nods to the history of Universal Studios Florida are sprinkled throughout the experience, providing nostalgia for guests to uncover and enjoy. The Summer Tribute Store is complemented by other experiences within Universal Studios Florida that celebrate the same era, such as the Mega Movie Parade. These additional attractions offer guests multiple avenues to immerse themselves in the nostalgia of the ’80s and ’90s, ensuring that the trip down memory lane lasts throughout their visit to the park.

From the retro storefronts to the vintage posters and memorabilia adorning the walls, every detail is geared towards evoking memories of strolling through malls during the heyday of neon lights and arcade games. Overall, the Summer Tribute Store is a vibrant homage to the cultural zeitgeist of the 1980s and 1990s, offering guests a nostalgic journey that will resonate with visitors of all ages throughout the summer months and beyond.