Disney World Gets Final Approval For Controversial Demolition

Back in August, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro shocked millions of fans when he announced that Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park would be getting an extensive makeover. In an exciting reveal, it was announced that after years of begging, a Villains-themed land was finally joining to be built behind Frontierland.

However, in a more controversial move, it was also announced that Frontierland would be undergoing some major construction. Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America would be gotten rid of, and two attractions themed after the 2006 Pixar film Cars would be going in.

While thousands of fans were excited about Villains Land, the same could not be said for the Frontierland expansion. One of the great things about the Magic Kingdom was that each land completely immersed guests in its unique themes. Knowing that, it makes it hard to understand how Imagineers thought Cars-themed attractions would fit in the frontier.

However, despite the backlash over the destruction of Tom Sawyer Island and Rivers of America, Disney has moved forward with its decision to completely transform Frontierland, as well as the construction of Villains Land.

And now, construction on the area can officially begin.

On February 17, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) issued a permit, giving Disney the green light to begin demolishing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America. The permit also allows Disney to begin laying the groundwork for the Cars expansion and the Villains Land expansion.

The permit lasts for five years, so, unless Disney asks for extension, construction will be completed by February 17, 2030.

The permit allows Disney to improve existing utilities, upgrade pavement, update the drainage system, renovate facilities, enhance stormwater management, and more. Disney will also be able to create “laydown yards” where they will keep construction equipment and materials. However, before the materials can be brought in, a lot of tree-clearing will be required.

What makes this permit particularly interesting is just how large an area the permit covers. The project site itself is only about 14 acres, but the permit covers a total of 300.82 acres around the Magic Kingdom area. It also covers an area beyond the park, including 61.93 acres of wetland and surface water impacts.

Disney previously stated that construction was set to begin in early 2025, so with the permit finally being issued, it’s possible demolition can begin in a matter of days or weeks.

For more than a month, guests have seen construction crews working in the area, but that has nothing to do with the Frontierland expansion. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed on January 6 for a massive refurbishment. The ride is set to be closed for more than a year, and pieces of track have already been removed and are set to be replaced.

Are you excited about the Cars attractions coming to Frontierland? Or are you sad to see Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America go? Share your thoughts in the comments!