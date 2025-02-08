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Unprecedented Demand at Disney World as Guests Drop $400 for Magic Kingdom Service

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Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 54 Comments
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger in front of Cinderella Castle

Credit: Inside the Magic

Guests continue to surprise as Walt Disney World Resort’s new offering sells out once again.

Crowds in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom at Disney World.
Credit: Inside the Magic

Last year, Disney Experiences rebranded its “FastPass” offering for the second time in under three years. What was once the Disney Genie+ system became a more cohesive Lightning Lane system with the Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

While the former acts similar to the previous a la carte offer, the Multi Pass allows guests to book three attractions for the day and then book more as they use them. Both also offer booking in advance of a guest’s visit.

The duo gained a third version of the Lightning Lane not long after with the Lightning Lane Premier Pass. This one-stop pass allows guests to ride all Lightning Lane attractions in a single park–but it comes with a heavy price tag of up to $450.

Initially, the Premier Pass was only available for Deluxe Resort guests, but Disney swiftly opened it up to all accommodation types and, in the New Year, allowed every guest the chance to utilize the feature.

Lightning Lane sign at Peter Pan's Flight
Credit: Jamie S., Inside the Magic

When news of the Premier Pass dropped, its price was controversial, not least because of the rising costs all around at the Walt Disney World Resort. However, the pass still proved popular with holiday season guests, selling out across Thanksgiving and Christmas. It secured a 10 consecutive day sell out at Magic Kingdom across Christmas and New Year, proving the power of ease is a lucrative tool for Disney to wield.

In their Q1 earnings report, Bob Iger’s Disney may have said they are still “learning” what to do with the Lightning Lane Premier Pass, but if recent trends show anything, it’s that the Premier Pass doesn’t need holiday crowds to be popular. The service randomly sold out on a quiet day in January at Magic Kingdom Park. Now, it has sold out again.

Two people enjoying a thrilling ride on a TRON roller coaster at Walt Disney World
Credit: Disney

Over Valentine’s Day weekend, the Lightning Lane Premier Pass is sold out at Magic Kingdom on February 14 and February 15, per reports. On Valentine’s Day, the pass is priced at $399 and the following day at $379. Valentine’s Day may also be a holiday, but it in no way resembles the crowd levels of a period like Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Of course, there is no way of knowing just how many passes are available per day, but sellouts look good for Disney nonetheless. At Magic Kingdom, the Premier Pass includes one-time access to all of the following attractions:

  • The Barnstormer
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
  • Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
  • Dumbo the Flying Elephant
  • Haunted Mansion
  • “it’s a small world”
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Mad Tea Party
  • The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  • Mickey’s PhilharMagic
  • Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
  • Peter Pan’s Flight
  • Pirates of the Caribbean
  • Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
  • Space Mountain
  • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
  • Tomorrowland Speedway
  • TRON Lightcycle / Run
  • Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

Have you tried out the new Premier Pass yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

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Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

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