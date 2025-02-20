Florida Disney Park Closes Down for at Least Two Days

Disney has closed one of its Florida parks for at least two days.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to dozens of rides and attractions, some of which have been entertaining guests for decades. Classic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Peter Pan’s Flight tend to be some of the most popular experiences and while all of these are located in Magic Kingdom, each of Disney World’s four main theme parks offers quite a bit of fun and magic.

However, there’s a plethora of fun and magical activities to enjoy outside of these core theme parks, with Disney World also being home to two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon.

Due to the frigid temperatures currently moving through the Central Florida area, Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park has closed for multiple days.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Closed

According to the official Disney World Resort calendar, Blizzard Beach is closed today, February 20, and tomorrow, February 21, 2025. The water park does have hours listed for this weekend, but depending on the weather, it could close again.

This is hardly the first time guests have seen Blizzard Beach shut down due to cold temperatures, with the park closing multiple times in the last few weeks. Volcano Bay, Universal Studios’ island-themed water park, is also currently closed.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is home to several water slides and other attractions. Standing tall above everything else is Summit Plummet, Blizzard Beach’s anxiety-inducing water slide that sends guests ‘plummeting’ down a 120-foot drop at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The water park opened its gates in 1995, acting as the third water park in the Walt Disney World Resort’s history. Blizzard Beach is one of two water parks featured at Walt Disney World, with the other, Typhoon Lagoon, currently closed for refurbishment. Typhoon Lagoon first opened in 1989, following Disney’s ill-fated River Country water park.

Prior to COVID-19, Disney World operated both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks simultaneously but has since opted to keep only one open at a time.

This is rumored to change in 2025, though for now, only Blizzard Beach is operational. Typhoon Lagoon is expected to reopen after refurbishment this March.

This year will be a big one for the entire Walt Disney World Resort, with numerous projects, expansions, and new experiences on the horizon. Work has already started on transforming DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom into a new South America-inspired world.

Work will also soon begin on the transformation of Magic Kingdom’s Rivers of America, which will soon serve as the land for a new expansion inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise. This Pixar influence extends to new attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well, with the crew and world of Monsters Inc. set to call the park its new home.

Do you enjoy visiting Disney World’s water parks?