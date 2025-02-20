Disney Announces Change in Leadership Ahead of ‘Snow White’ Remake

Disney has found its newest film president.

The Walt Disney Company has grown and evolved significantly since it was first founded in 1923. Over the last several decades, countless theme park rides, attractions, restaurants, and other projects have taken shape, but for most, Disney remains the king of the box office too, with the company having a hand in some of the world’s most iconic and beloved movies.

From Toy Story to Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney’s catalog of blockbusting films spans decades, though the company has certainly seen most of its financial success in recent years. A large part of this success can be attributed to Disney’s live-action department, which recently found its newest president.

Disney Names New President of Live Action

Walt Disney Studios has named Daria Cercek as President of Disney Live Action, according to Deadline. Cercek will be responsible for driving the production of live-action Disney films, both remakes, and originals. Cercek will leave her position as Co-President of the Motion Picture Group at Paramount Pictures.

Cercek will report to David Greenbaum, President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios.

“Daria’s unique creative talent, passion for storytelling and deep experience working with world-class filmmakers fits perfectly with Disney’s mission to create unforgettable cinematic experiences that will stand the test of time,” said Greenbaum regarding the decision.. “I am thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to the incredible contributions she will undoubtedly make.”

During her time at Paramount, Cercek has proven to be an integral force begnd numerous projects and releases, a lot of which put faith back in teh theatrical box office post-COVID.

“Disney has long set the standard for timeless storytelling, bringing to life some of the most beloved characters and stories that have captivated generations of audiences around the world,” said Cercek.

“Like so many, I grew up inspired by the magic of Disney, so it is a true privilege to join Alan Bergman, David, and this incredible team. I look forward to working alongside them, and today’s most visionary filmmakers, to build on the studio’s extraordinary legacy.”

Cercek is quite accomplished in her field, serving as EVP of Production Development at New Line Cinema prior to joining Paramount. Before that, Cercek served as SVP of Production and Development at 20th Century Fox.

The decision to name Cecek as the new President of Live Action, Theatrical certainly indicates Disney sees a long future for the model, with several new remakes set to hit theaters soon. At the top of this list is Snow White, which stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

Seeking to recapture the magic of Disney’s classic animated fairytale, this new live-action Snow White remake has proven to be quite controversial, more for what Snow White herself has had to say than anything else. Zegler, who plays Snow White, made a name for herself thanks to her roles in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake from 2021 and 2023’s Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

However, during press events and other red carpet gatherings, Zegler made some rather unpopular comments about Disney’s original Snow White film as well as the new live-action one, joking about the unimportance of the prince character as well as a number of other remarks.

This immediately prompted a lot of backlash and controversy online, with a vocal group calling Zegler out for her comments. However, online doesn’t reflect reality, and Disney’s upcoming Snow White remake is likely to dominate the box office this spring.

Snow White releases in theaters on March 21, 2025.

At the helm of the Disney ship is Bob Iger, who has served as CEO of The Walt Disney Company for nearly two decades. The seasoned executive departed from Disney in 2020, leaving the throne to Bob Chapek. Iger was brought back after Disney let Chapek in 2022, with Iger set to remain CEO until at least 2026.

Iger has gone on record stating Disney is very much looking for his next successor, with several names being thrown out for consideration. Disney Parks and Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro is one of these names, though recent reports claim Dana Walden is a frontrunner in the CEO race.

Walden serves as co-chairman of Disney Entertainment and has got on quite well with Bob Iger, according to insider reports. Other potential candidates include ESPN head Jimmy Pitaro and Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman.

Stay tuned here for all Disney Company news.