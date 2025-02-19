Repercussions Revealed After Universal’s Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Condemned in Court

The Harry Potter franchise has been lucrative since the 1990s, but it reached a whole new level with the debut of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. First opened in 2010 at Universal Orlando Resort, the land brought J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series to life in a way that redefined industry standards for themed entertainment (whether that’s for better or worse is a debate for another time).

Its success soon led to expansions at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort – plus an extra land at Universal Studios Florida and, from May, Epic Universe – with each featuring a mix of cutting-edge attractions, detailed recreations of iconic locations, and an emphasis on interactive storytelling.

The lands have remained a cornerstone of Universal’s theme park strategy, drawing millions of visitors annually and solidifying Harry Potter as one of the biggest IPs in modern entertainment.

The real key to the Wizarding World’s success is its meticulous attention to detail, from cobblestone streets lined with wand shops and confectionaries to towering castle spires that house some of Universal’s most ambitious rides.

One of the most acclaimed attractions in the Wizarding World is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey – a groundbreaking dark ride housed within the towering Hogwarts Castle that’s found in every version of the land worldwide.

First debuting in 2010 at Universal Orlando, it utilizes a unique blend of practical sets, advanced robotics, and projection-based media to create an experience that places guests directly into Harry’s world.

Riders soar through the castle, encounter Dementors, dodge a Hungarian Horntail, and even play a high-speed game of Quidditch—all while seated on an innovative KUKA robotic arm system that provides an unprecedented level of movement.

The Harry Potter ride has been praised for its seamless integration of storytelling and technology, and still racks up some impressive lines over a decade after it first opened. However, one version of the ride recently found itself in hot water after a guest filed a lawsuit against Universal over her experience.

Update on Universal’s Legal Battle

According to Law 360, a female guest – who is regarded as the “adventure grandma” in her family – was injured at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2022 after trying to board the attraction.