Repercussions Revealed After Universal’s Iconic ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Condemned in Court

A recent lawsuit filed over an incident on Universal’s Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride has an expensive update.
The Harry Potter franchise has been lucrative since the 1990s, but it reached a whole new level with the debut of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. First opened in 2010 at Universal Orlando Resort, the land brought J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series to life in a way that redefined industry standards for themed entertainment (whether that’s for better or worse is a debate for another time).
Its success soon led to expansions at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort – plus an extra land at Universal Studios Florida and, from May, Epic Universe – with each featuring a mix of cutting-edge attractions, detailed recreations of iconic locations, and an emphasis on interactive storytelling.
The lands have remained a cornerstone of Universal’s theme park strategy, drawing millions of visitors annually and solidifying Harry Potter as one of the biggest IPs in modern entertainment.
The real key to the Wizarding World’s success is its meticulous attention to detail, from cobblestone streets lined with wand shops and confectionaries to towering castle spires that house some of Universal’s most ambitious rides.
One of the most acclaimed attractions in the Wizarding World is Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey – a groundbreaking dark ride housed within the towering Hogwarts Castle that’s found in every version of the land worldwide.
First debuting in 2010 at Universal Orlando, it utilizes a unique blend of practical sets, advanced robotics, and projection-based media to create an experience that places guests directly into Harry’s world.
Riders soar through the castle, encounter Dementors, dodge a Hungarian Horntail, and even play a high-speed game of Quidditch—all while seated on an innovative KUKA robotic arm system that provides an unprecedented level of movement.
The Harry Potter ride has been praised for its seamless integration of storytelling and technology, and still racks up some impressive lines over a decade after it first opened. However, one version of the ride recently found itself in hot water after a guest filed a lawsuit against Universal over her experience.
Update on Universal’s Legal Battle
According to Law 360, a female guest – who is regarded as the “adventure grandma” in her family – was injured at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2022 after trying to board the attraction.
A California federal jury heard that Pamela L. Morrison fell after being asked to disembark the attraction when her safety harness failed to latch. In the dark, she didn’t realize the platform was moving and lost her balance upon stepping onto the stationary ground.
Morrison was hospitalized for four days with a crushed spine. Her lawyer, Taylor S. Kruse, argued that the injury ended her status as the “adventure grandma” and claimed the accident could have been prevented if Universal staff had paused the platform when her harness malfunctioned.
Instead, two employees who had attempted to secure her harness didn’t provide Morrison with assistance, with Kruse summarizing that the incident came down to “one button, five seconds, and the rest of Pamela Morrison’s life.”
He also added that the reason why the ride didn’t stop for Morrison to disembark is because Universal has a goal of boarding 1,800 guests per hour and, in his words, wanted to “keep the ride moving no matter what.”
The jury has now awarded the guest $7.25 million. This covers $250,000 in economic damages and $7 million in noneconomic damages.
Taylor S. Kruse, Morrison’s attorney, told Law360 that “justice was served” but declined further comment. Universal’s attorney, Edward E. Ward Jr., also declined to comment.
Historical Incidents on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey
This isn’t the first time a guest has been injured at the attraction.
Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey has faced multiple injury claims over the years. In April 2024, four guests sued Universal Studios Hollywood, alleging they were stranded on the ride for over an hour in April 2022, leading to serious injuries.
According to legal filings obtained by PEOPLE, the plaintiffs claim they were left in a dangerous position due to the park’s negligence, resulting in medical expenses and emotional distress. One rider, Debra Biane, reportedly required surgery and claims the ordeal has impacted her personal life.
Other incidents tied to the attraction have also surfaced. A 2023 injury report detailed a 26-year-old guest at Universal’s Islands of Adventure who allegedly lost the ability to speak after riding. Another report from 2024 cited a 78-year-old experiencing dizziness and loss of consciousness on the same ride.
Universal has also faced legal action over incidents that, like Morrison’s, occurred in the vicinity of the Harry Potter ride. In 2022, a grandmother sued NBCUniversal Media LLC after a queue divider allegedly fell on her hand, causing ongoing pain. Her complaint argued the park was negligent in failing to secure the divider properly, creating a hazard for guests.
