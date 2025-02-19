After Years of Abandonment, Disney Updates Old ‘Stitch’ Ride in Magic Kingdom

There’s something eerie about abandoned attractions at Disney World. For a place that thrives on immersion, magic, and meticulous upkeep, seeing a once-beloved ride sit empty for years is unusual.

Magic Kingdom, in particular, is packed with history, yet some attractions have met an unceremonious fate. Stitch’s Great Escape, which once occupied a prime spot in Tomorrowland, is one of those attractions—left to gather dust after its final closure, with its fate uncertain for years.

Debuting in 2004, Stitch’s Great Escape was meant to be a more family-friendly replacement for ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter, a ride that had been deemed too intense for younger guests. Despite the popularity of Lilo & Stitch, the attraction never quite found its footing.

Many fans felt it was a downgrade from its predecessor, and its reputation suffered from mixed reviews. By 2016, Disney had relegated it to seasonal operation, and in early 2018, it closed permanently.

Years of Speculation and Rumors

For years, the building remained untouched—an unusual sight in a park where attractions are regularly updated or replaced. Fans speculated endlessly about what would take its place. Some hoped for a Wreck-It Ralph attraction, given Disney’s interest in the franchise and its digital world setting.

Others thought the space could be reimagined as part of a larger Tomorrowland overhaul, especially with the addition of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

The abandoned building became something of a curiosity for parkgoers, with its marquee still visible but the doors firmly shut. Occasionally, construction walls would go up, only to come down with no visible changes, further fueling speculation. But now, for the first time in years, there’s official confirmation that work is happening inside—though not in the way many fans had hoped.

Disney Confirms Work Inside the Former Stitch Ride

According to a newly filed permit, Disney is working on sprinkler repairs at the former Stitch’s Great Escape location. The permit, which lists “MK Stitch Theater A” as the project site, specifically mentions “repair sprinkler pipes.” The contractor, Grunau Fire Protection, specializes in fire suppression systems.

While this may not sound exciting on the surface, it’s significant because it marks some of the first documented construction in the space in years. The fact that Disney is investing in infrastructure updates suggests that the building isn’t being outright demolished or abandoned entirely.

Instead, reports indicate that it has been repurposed into a backstage Cast Member lounge, which would explain the need to ensure the fire suppression system is up to code.

Does This Mean the Ride Could Return?

If Disney is maintaining the space rather than tearing it down, does that mean it could eventually reopen to guests? It’s possible, but not particularly likely in the near future. The company has a history of repurposing old attraction buildings for Cast Member use. EPCOT’s former Wonders of Life pavilion, for example, functioned as a festival center and backstage space for years before its planned transformation.

However, the Stitch’s Great Escape building is in a prime location in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland, making it a highly valuable piece of real estate. Even if it’s currently being used for backstage operations, it could easily be converted back into a guest-accessible attraction if Disney saw a need for it.

The Future of Tomorrowland and This Space

Tomorrowland has been evolving over the last several years. The land has received a fresh coat of paint, updated signage, and a new marquee for Space Mountain. The biggest addition, of course, has been TRON Lightcycle / Run, which has brought new energy to the area.

With Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and TRON already drawing major crowds, it’s fair to wonder if Disney even needs another attraction in the space where Stitch’s Great Escape once stood.

Still, many fans believe the area could be better utilized. The building itself is relatively small compared to other Tomorrowland attractions, making it a challenging space for a major ride. If Disney were to bring it back into guest operations, a new interactive experience, a meet-and-greet location, or a smaller-scale attraction could be possible options.

What’s Next for This Forgotten Corner of Magic Kingdom?

For now, the former Stitch’s Great Escape remains largely off-limits to guests, aside from the occasional use of its outdoor queue area for stroller parking. The recent permit filing doesn’t indicate any plans to reopen the space to the public, but it does confirm that Disney hasn’t completely abandoned it.

Whether this means the area will eventually see new life as a guest attraction or remain a backstage lounge remains to be seen. One thing is certain—fans will continue to keep an eye on the building, hoping that one day, Disney will breathe new life into what was once one of Tomorrowland’s most high-profile locations.

What do you think Disney should do with the old Stitch attraction in Magic Kingdom?