Disney Removes Animal Kingdom Advertisements, Commences Theme Park Demolition

Demolition continues of Disney’s Animal Kingdom‘s theme park within a theme park. Much of DinoLand U.S.A., which opened alongside Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998, closed in January to make way for a new Tropical Americas-themed land.

Pueblo Esperanza, an all-new land, is replacing DinoLand U.S.A. sometime in 2027. The Tropical Americas area will feature two attractions inspired by Encanto (2021), and an Indiana Jones retheme of DINOSAUR. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced an exact opening date for Pueblo Esperanza, but construction is already underway.

January 12 was the final day of operations for the following DinoLand U.S.A. locations: Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama (including the Fossil Fun Games), TriceraTop Spin, and Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures. Construction walls and rolling planters went up in the area the following day, and demolition began.

Inside the Magic has covered the ongoing demolition over the last month. In the previous update on February 25, crews had demolished the entirety of the TriceraTop Spin attraction overnight. This followed the disappearance of all of the Fossil Fun Games and outdoor shading structures in the area.

Now, according to BlogMickey, the last trace of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama has disappeared from DinoLand U.S.A. Two billboards advertising the “parking lot” for Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama and welcoming guests to the fictional “Diggs County” (including a drawing of The Dino Institute) were torn down overnight.

Crews didn’t appear to preserve the Diggs County sign; it was visibly crumpled and destroyed on the ground at the construction site. It’s unclear if the Dino-Rama billboard was saved.

Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures is still visible behind the construction walls in DinoLand U.S.A., but guests should expect that to disappear as work continues. The large dinosaur statue that welcomed guests to Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama still stands.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom guests can still enjoy parts of the “theme park within a theme park” through 2025. DINOSAUR, The Boneyard, and multiple Quick Service dining locations are scheduled to stay open in DinoLand U.S.A. until early next year.

