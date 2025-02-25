UPDATE: 22-Year-Old Disney World Ride Demolished Overnight

We have a major update about the ongoing construction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park! Between park closing on February 24 and park opening on February 25, construction crews demolished a 22-year-old ride in DinoLand U.S.A.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is demolishing DinoLand U.S.A. to make way for an all-new Tropical Americas area, named Pueblo Esperanza. The area will feature attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and an Indiana Jones retheme of DINOSAUR.

January 12, 2025, was the final day of operations for much of DinoLand U.S.A, including Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures, Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama (including the Fossil Fun Games), and the TriceraTop Spin attraction. Construction walls popped up the day after the closure, and Disney Park guests soon noticed an excavator towering overhead.

In the last month, Inside the Magic has sporadically reported on progress in the DinoLand U.S.A. demolition. In recent weeks, the Fossil Fun Games disappeared from sight, and crews began removing decorative panels and queue structures near TriceraTop Spin. However, as of last week, most of the attraction structure appeared intact.

On February 25, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park guests noticed that the TriceraTop Spin attraction was no longer visible above the construction walls. Crews apparently demolished the entire ride overnight. @Laughing_place shared these photos on X (formerly Twitter):

Overnight, TriceraTop Spin has been completely removed from the skyline of DinoLand USA at #DisneysAnimalKingdom. pic.twitter.com/DD7C7O3wwl — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) February 25, 2025

TriceraTop Spin opened in 2002. The classic spinner ride, like Dumbo the Flying Elephant or The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, was one of a few Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park attractions without a height requirement.

Its closure in January reduced the number of currently operating rides at Animal Kingdom to six: the Wildlife Express Train, Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey, DINOSAUR, and Kilimanjaro Safaris. (Kali River Rapids is closed for refurbishment until March 2025).

The disappearance of TriceraTop Spin leaves little remaining of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama. Besides construction equipment, all that guests can see over the construction barriers are the large dinosaur statue that welcomed guests to the land, some billboards, and the top of Chester & Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures.

Fans still have time to experience DinoLand U.S.A. before it goes extinct. DINOSAUR, The Boneyard, and several Quick Service dining locations will continue operating through 2025. They’re expected to close sometime in early 2026.

