Disney World Icon Demolished Overnight, Walls Block Off Area

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is officially saying goodbye to a piece of its history, and while the writing has been on the wall for a while, it’s still a surreal sight for many longtime visitors.

Demolition is now underway in DinoLand U.S.A., marking the first major step in transforming the area into the new Tropical Americas land, which will feature attractions inspired by Encanto (2021) and Indiana Jones. This change marks a significant shift for Animal Kingdom, a park that has historically prioritized themes of conservation and realism over intellectual properties.

Now, Disney is looking to blend storytelling with the natural world in an entirely new way.

While Disney has been quiet about the day-to-day progress, we now have undeniable proof that the changes are in motion. Theme park reporter Drew Smith took to social media to share an image of the former Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama entrance sign and dinosaur figures being demolished overnight.

For fans who grew up visiting the carnival-style section of Animal Kingdom, it’s a bittersweet moment, even if the replacement promises something grander. The sight of demolition crews and piles of rubble makes it clear that Disney is fully committed to reimagining this part of the park, and the speed at which things are moving suggests there is no turning back.

FIRST LOOK: The former Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama! entrance sign and dinosaurs were demolished overnight in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This is a significant milestone as work ramps up on the Tropical Americas land opening in 2027. 📸: @JerolomR11456 pic.twitter.com/OiuRJ8JBB3 — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) February 16, 2025

The Slow Goodbye to DinoLand U.S.A.

The closure of DinoLand U.S.A. wasn’t a sudden decision. The transformation has been in the works for years, with speculation ramping up when Primeval Whirl permanently shut down in 2020. The ride had been operating on a seasonal basis before the pandemic and never reopened once the parks came back.

That left a glaring gap in the already limited attraction offerings in the area, leaving many guests wondering what Disney had planned for the space.

Disney officially confirmed at the 2024 D23 Expo that DinoLand U.S.A. would be replaced by a new land themed to Tropical Americas, which will introduce an Encanto attraction centered around Antonio’s rainforest-inspired room and an Indiana Jones adventure.

The latter is expected to be a reimagining of the current DINOSAUR ride, a move that has been met with mixed reactions from fans who love the original attraction. While some are thrilled about the idea of Indy making his way into Animal Kingdom, others worry about losing a ride that has been a staple of the park since its opening in 1998.

Fans React To Demolition at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With heavy machinery moving into the area and structures being torn down, it’s clear that Disney isn’t wasting time. Large excavators have been spotted on site, and green construction walls now surround the former carnival games and attractions.

Guests visiting Animal Kingdom this week have already noted significant changes, including piles of debris where the entrance sign once stood. The transformation is happening quickly, and the images emerging from the site show just how much of DinoLand has already disappeared.

Fan reactions have been mixed, with some celebrating the end of what they considered a cheap and hastily themed addition to the park, while others feel nostalgic for the quirky charm of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.

Social media discussions have ranged from excitement over the new themed land to debates over whether Encanto is the right fit for Animal Kingdom.

Some argue that the movie’s themes align well with the park’s focus on nature, while others feel the park is losing its unique identity in favor of franchise-based attractions. Regardless of opinions, it’s clear that Disney is moving full speed ahead with the project, leaving no room for second-guessing.

What’s Next for the Area?

While demolition is now in full swing, it will be some time before guests see the new land take shape. Disney has targeted 2027 for the grand opening of Tropical Americas, meaning construction will be an ongoing presence in the park for the foreseeable future.

The remaining sections of DinoLand U.S.A., including The Boneyard playground, Restaurantosaurus, and the DINOSAUR ride, will stay open until the end of 2025, giving guests a little more time to say their goodbyes. However, with demolition happening so quickly, some speculate that Disney may accelerate its timeline.

For Disney, this transformation is about more than just aesthetics—it’s about reinvigorating Animal Kingdom and making it a must-visit park for future generations. The hope is that a fresh new land will breathe new life into the area, much like Pandora – The World of Avatar did when it debuted in 2017.

Whether the Tropical Americas land will live up to the hype remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that DinoLand U.S.A.’s days are officially numbered.

A Major Shift for Animal Kingdom

This shift is one of the most significant changes in Animal Kingdom’s history. Unlike other Disney parks, Animal Kingdom has long resisted incorporating major franchise-based attractions, instead prioritizing nature and exploration.

With this new development, Disney is blending intellectual property with the park’s core themes in a way that will set the tone for future expansions. While some purists may mourn the loss of DinoLand, it’s undeniable that Disney is aiming to create something ambitious and immersive in its place.

Guests who visit over the next few months will witness a park in transition—one that is shedding its past to make way for an entirely new vision. Whether or not the end result lives up to expectations, one thing is certain: Animal Kingdom is evolving, and the next chapter is already being written.