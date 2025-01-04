Guests Have 8 Days Until Walt Disney World Changes Forever

Fans don’t have much time left.

A week from now, Disney, along with fans both new and seasoned, will say goodbye to half of DinoLand U.S.A. This prehistoric land has provided entertainment for over two decades at Animal Kingdom but will finally go extinct on January 12, 2025.

This closure only affects half of DinoLand, specifically Chester and Hester’s Dino-Rama side, but it marks a monumental shift in the original vision for Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park as a whole.

In its original advertisements, Animal Kingdom was labeled “Nahtazu” (not-a-zoo, get it?) as a way to inform visitors that what they were experiencing was not intended to be a static animal habitat but a living and breathing world full of educational attractions and authentic cultural landmarks.

Not only was Animal Kingdom supposed to represent animals of the present, but the past as well, which is where DinoLand U.S.A. comes into play.

Filled with dinosaurs, both big and small, DinoLand was a way for guests to learn more about the prehistoric creatures that once roamed the earth.

Disney’s Dinosaurs Go Extinct

The closure and reimagining of Animal Kingdom’s DinoLand were first teased several years ago during one of Disney’s D23 events. The announcement came as quite a shock, though longtime Disney World guests had likely heard rumors of the land’s closure for years.

Disney shared concept art that saw DinoLand become a new hub for other franchises like Moana and Zootopia, with both getting their own new rides and attractions.

However, when Disney presented a more detailed update the following year, the company seemed to have decided to drop Moana and Zootopia from its original plans, sharing concept art that instead focused on another big Disney franchise, Encanto.

This new approach saw DinoLand transform into a new South American haven, complete with new rides, attractions, restaurants, and shops. This time, Encanto and Indiana Jones were teased as the new anchors for the land, which were seen as better, if not still controversial, choices for DinoLand’s overhaul.

In 2024, Disney finally confirmed DinoLand’s closure, releasing official concept art that showed what guests could expect from this new area.

A new Encanto dark ride ride will be built and will likely take over the spot where Primeval Whirl used to reside. DINOSAUR, the land’s big “E-ticket” ride, will eventually become the home of Indiana Jones, an ironic development considering the prehistoric thrill ride itself was a copy of Disneyland’s original Indiana Jones Adventure.

Disney has not confirmed a timeline for the project, but guests can most likely expect the new South Americas expansion to be completed by 2027, with DINOSAUR set to remain open throughout 2025.

With the closure of the rest of DinoLand U.S.A. now looming, it’s hard not to wonder what the future holds for Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While animals still abound inside the park, the addition of Encanto and Indiana Jones seems to indicate Disney is more than prepared to drop the park’s original mission statement and theme with future expansions and additions.

DinoLand isn’t the only area being retooled in 2025, with Disney also set to retheme its 3D show, It’s Tough to Be a Bug. This immersive, somewhat terrifying show has been a part of the park since it opened in 1998, taking guests on a comedic journey through the life of a bug.

However, Disney announced that the attraction would eventually close to make way for a new show, this time based on Zootopia.

The new show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether is set to open in late 2025.

How do you feel about Disney closing DinoLand?