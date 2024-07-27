Disney’s Hidden ‘Indiana Jones’ Detail You’ve Missed for Almost 30 Years

Have you ever seen this hidden detail at Disneyland?

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While the Walt Disney World Resort may be larger and home to a wider variety of rides and attractions, it’s undeniable how magical the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, can feel, both for longtime guests and newcomers alike.

Featuring two theme parks and a plethora of classic dark rides, Disneyland, also known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” is one of the world’s most successful theme park destinations, only truly competing with Disney’s long list of other theme parks and resorts.

From classic attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight and “it’s a small world” to more modern and thrilling experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Radiator Springs Racers, there’s a near-limitless amount of things to do and enjoy during a day, night, weekend or week at Disneyland.

However, a large chunk of the “Disney magic” is found in the details, which the Disney parks are notorious for. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion have become globally recognized due to how detailed and immersive they are.

This immersion carries over to Indiana Jones Adventure, which is arguably one of Disneyland’s best attractions to date. Located in Disneyland Park, Indiana Jones Adventure is based on the Indiana Jones franchise, taking guests on an exciting and thrilling journey through a cursed temple.

Disney Hides Detail in Indiana Jones Adventure

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Since opening in 1995, this ride has become a fan-favorite among guests, with a second version opening at the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan in 2001. However, despite this attraction seeing thousands of riders daily for close to 30 years, there’s one small detail hidden deep within Indiana Jones Adventure that you may have missed.

If guests happen to get stuck at the end of the ride, the Indiana Jones animatronic will actually engage in a “stall” mode.

After a certain point, the Indy figure comically checks his watch.

A video explaining this hidden detail recently went viral, shared by Twitter/X user Parkeology, an account that often discusses hidden details within the Disney theme parks.

Ever see Indiana Jones check his watch? When there is a ride stoppage Disney has a “stall” mode for Indy and it’s hilarious.

Ever see Indiana Jones check his watch? When there is a ride stoppage Disney has a “stall” mode for Indy and it’s hilarious. pic.twitter.com/nGPWdHWTQT — Parkeology (@Parkeology) July 25, 2024

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This is far from the only hidden detail at the Disney parks, but it is certainly one of the easiest to miss, as it not only requires guests to pay attention but only happens if guests happen to get stuck at the end of the ride.

The rest of the resort is chock full of other details like this one, which goes a long way in extending the “magic” of the Disney theme parks.

Have you ever seen this hidden detail before?