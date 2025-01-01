Disney Cast Member Wades Through “it’s a small world” Water to Rescue Guests

Disney cast members were happy they paid attention in emergency training when they had to wade through the “it’s a small world” water to rescue trapped guests. A Walt Disney World Resort guest shared a video of Magic Kingdom Park employees pushing the ride’s boats to a safe exit area.

“it’s a small world” is an iconic part of Disney Parks history, with versions at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. Originally conceived for the New York World’s Fair, the boat ride has charmed visitors of all ages for decades with its recognizable tune, colorful dolls, and Mary Blair flair.

TikTok user @amiedoubled recently shared this video of Disney cast members wading through the “it’s a small world” water. The employees protect themselves by wearing rubber waders and carefully avoiding ride mechanics as they assist guests.

“We’ve trained for this, but I’ve never had to do it,” one of the Disney cast members reportedly said.

The Disney Park guest said they were trapped for 45 minutes and even took a 20-minute nap as they awaited rescue. In the video, Disney cast members manually pushed the large boats to a safe evacuation area and assisted riders out.

It’s unclear what caused this “it’s a small world” evacuation, but Walt Disney World Resort rarely publicizes the reasons for attraction closures. The Fantasyland ride eventually reopened and has operated normally following the incident.

Never put your hands or feet into the water of a Disney Park ride. Disney cast members know how to turn off electrical elements and safely navigate the tracks, but the uninitiated risk serious injury or death.

Guests Swim in Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world”

In 2023, a Disneyland Resort risked injury when he jumped into the Pirates of the Caribbean ride water with his infant in hand. Disney cast members were already on the scene evacuating guests, but not fast enough for one Disneyland Park guest.

A few months later, a man climbed out of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, stripped nude, and swam through the ride water. He was arrested and banned from Disneyland Resort property.

Have you evacuated a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attraction? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.