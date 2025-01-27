Magic Kingdom Surprise: Another Classic Attraction Is Being Blocked Off Indefinitely

If you’re planning a trip to Magic Kingdom in 2025, it’s important to know that several attractions will be undergoing closures and refurbishments.

Disney is always working to keep its parks fresh and exciting, but that often means certain fan-favorite rides and experiences may be temporarily unavailable. In 2025, a significant number of attractions across Walt Disney World are set to close for various updates.

At Magic Kingdom specifically, guests will need to plan around closures such as Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, which will be closed until 2026, and the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade, which has been permanently shut down. Other upcoming closures include Astro Orbiter and the Liberty Square Riverboat, adding to the list of temporary changes in the park.

Dumbo Playground Refurbishment Delayed

Among the updates taking place, the beloved Dumbo the Flying Elephant attraction in Fantasyland is experiencing a delay in its planned refurbishment schedule. Originally set to begin in January 2025, the indoor playground located within Dumbo’s queue will now close for refurbishment starting February 24, 2025, with an expected reopening in spring 2025.

This indoor play area is a favorite for families with young children, offering a chance to let kids burn off some energy in an air-conditioned space while parents relax. The playground allows children to play freely while waiting for their turn to ride, with parents being paged when it’s time to board.

The refurbishment will involve updates to the flooring and netting, with contracted work scheduled to improve the play experience.

The good news is that while the playground will be unavailable during this period, the Dumbo ride itself will remain open. Guests can still enjoy the iconic attraction and take to the skies with everyone’s favorite flying elephant.

A Classic Disney Attraction

For those unfamiliar, Dumbo the Flying Elephant has been a staple of Magic Kingdom since the park’s opening in 1971. Inspired by the 1941 animated film, the ride allows guests to take flight in Dumbo’s signature style, complete with whimsical music and vibrant colors that make it a family favorite.

One of the unique features of the ride is that guests can control their own altitude, giving each experience a personalized touch.

The attraction was expanded as part of the New Fantasyland overhaul in 2012, adding a second spinner to help accommodate more guests and creating the indoor play area to improve the overall queue experience. This change allowed families to enjoy their time waiting rather than standing in a long line outdoors, which was a game-changer for many Disney visitors.

What This Means for Your Visit

If Dumbo is a must-do on your list, rest assured that the ride itself will still be available, but families should prepare for a different queue experience during the refurbishment period. Without the play area, waits could feel a bit longer, so it’s worth considering a Genie+ reservation to skip the line.

With so many refurbishments happening across Magic Kingdom, it’s always a good idea to check Disney’s official schedule before your trip. Planning around closures can help you make the most of your visit and discover other attractions you might not have considered before.

Are you planning to visit Magic Kingdom in 2025? Let us know how these refurbishments will impact your plans!