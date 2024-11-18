Say Goodbye to the Old Dumbo Ride: Disney World Overhaul Is on the Way

Dumbo the Flying Elephant has been delighting families at Disney parks for decades, and now it looks like the classic attraction in Magic Kingdom is about to receive some significant updates.

Two new permits filed for Dumbo suggest that the ride’s queue area will soon undergo a transformation. The permits, granted to Premus of Orlando and West Coast Netting, hint at changes that will improve the functionality and aesthetics of the interactive queue that has become a hallmark of this family-favorite ride.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant is a classic in Magic Kingdom

Dumbo the Flying Elephant is one of the most iconic attractions at Disney parks, with its roots tracing back to Disneyland’s opening in 1955. Inspired by the 1941 animated film, Dumbo, the ride allows guests to soar high above Fantasyland while seated in colorful, elephant-shaped vehicles. The spinning carousel-style attraction has become a symbol of Disney magic, and its enduring charm has earned it a spot in every Disney park around the world.

Magic Kingdom’s version of Dumbo received a major update in 2012 as part of the Fantasyland expansion. The ride was relocated and reimagined with two spinners to double its capacity, along with the addition of an innovative indoor queue area. The queue, themed as a circus tent, features an interactive playground where kids can burn off energy while waiting for their turn to ride. Guests are given a pager, allowing them to enjoy the play area without standing in a traditional line.

What the Permits Suggest

The new permits filed with Disney suggest that the interactive queue is the focus of these upcoming changes. Premus of Orlando, a company specializing in floor coatings, is one of the contractors involved. This likely points to updates in the flooring of the play area, perhaps to refresh the current design or improve its durability.

The second permit, assigned to West Coast Netting, hints at modifications to the playground netting that surrounds the interactive space. This could involve replacing worn netting or enhancing safety features.

Given the high traffic the Dumbo queue sees daily, these updates make sense as part of routine maintenance or a larger refresh aimed at keeping the experience magical for families.

What Could This Mean for Guests?

While the permits don’t specify a timeline, it’s clear that Disney is committed to maintaining and enhancing the Dumbo experience. These changes could lead to temporary closures of the interactive queue area, though Disney is known for minimizing disruptions as much as possible.

It’s also possible that these updates could include some new surprises for guests, such as updated designs, enhanced play elements, or additional safety features.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant remains a must-do attraction for families visiting Magic Kingdom, and these permits are an exciting sign that Disney is investing in keeping this classic ride fresh and enjoyable for future generations. Whether you’re a fan of soaring high with Dumbo or watching your little ones play in the circus tent, there’s no doubt that the upcoming changes will add even more magic to the experience.