Iconic EPCOT Attraction Undergoes Emergency Construction To Help Stabilize Facility

Guests know that if they’re heading to the Walt Disney World Resort in 2025, they can expect massive construction projects to take up most of the parks. It’s almost as if Disney World’s response to Epic Universe is the creation of a construction zone and some anticipation for what’s to come.

At Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mountain has been closed this entire year. Now that Disney’s demolition permit has been approved, it will soon be joined by Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island. And that’s just in Frontierland.

In Tomorrowland, Disney is taking apart the Astro Orbiter for an extended refurbishment, and throughout the park, restaurants and shops are undergoing their refresh.

At Animal Kingdom, DinoLand U.S.A. is nearly a thing of the past, soon to be replaced by the Encanto-theme Central/South American land. The Tree of Life is also getting a new attraction with A Bug’s Life closing.

At Hollywood Studios, Muppet Vision 3D and Muppets’ Courtyard is about to close as the Jim Henson creations make way for a Monsters, Inc.-themed land. Fear not, the Muppets will be moving across the park to take over the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster from Aerosmith.

That leaves EPCOT, which has been a construction zone for years. However, with CommuniCore Hall and Plaza now open, the walls have started to come down in the Disney Park.

The newest version of Test Track still needs to be completed, but that is the only major construction project to have overtaken the park so far.

The Gran Fiesta Tour at the Mexico Pavillion in World Showcase has been closed since January, undergoing a two-month refurbishment. However, new construction has started on the Mexico Pyramid, and it appears to be quite worrisome.

A few weeks back, scaffolding went up around the outside to refresh the paint on the pyramid. However, this week, guests started noticing a change inside the pavilion that may suggest a more significant issue with the World Showcase icon.

Given that no additional scaffolding has gone up in all this time, and these supports on the inside, I think this might be structural pic.twitter.com/0C36qnFRNY — Belle (@FiBelleFi) February 20, 2025

This week, Disney added support beams inside the pyramid, which suggests a more significant issue than just the paint. Disney World has not commented on the status of the Mexico Pyramid, but that hasn’t stopped some social media users from speculating on what the problem could be.

Some suggested that while Disney was painting the outside, they noticed a crack or leak that required support beams to stabilize. Whatever the issue, it is not dangerous enough for Disney World to shut down the pavilion.

For now, you’ll still be able to get your margaritas at the Mexico pavilion. Just watch out for the new beams.