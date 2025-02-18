New roller coaster tracks have arrived at Magic Kingdom Park as the lengthy Big Thunder Mountain Railroad refurbishment continues. As crews work, the ride remains blocked off by construction walls and unavailable to guests.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad opened in Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland in November 1980, one year after its counterpart at Disneyland Park. Following the attraction’s popularity in the United States, versions followed at Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris.

Of all of Walt Disney World Resort‘s roller coasters, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has perhaps the most unique reputation. For decades, guests have claimed that a journey on the “wildest ride in the wilderness” helped them pass kidney stones faster, easing pain that would otherwise impact a Disney Park vacation.

A scientific study confirmed the link between riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and passing kidney stones.

Like all Walt Disney World Resort attractions, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad has undergone regular refurbishment over the years to ensure efficient and safe operations. But after over four decades, it apparently needed more extensive work than a month-long closure allowed for.

Last year, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Big Thunder Mountain Railroad would close on January 6, 2025, for at least a year-long refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in 2026 with some “new magic.”

Although Disney didn’t directly announce plans to replace the roller coaster’s tracks, a large crane has been spotted lifting old steel track pieces from the Frontierland ride. Now, Fantasyland News has confirmed the arrival of brand-new tracks at Magic Kingdom Park.

On Instagram, the outlet shared this photo of a long section of roller coaster track arriving at Magic Kingdom Park on a flatbed truck.

These eyewitnesses say the new track is significantly wider than Big Thunder Mountain Railroad’s old steel track, with a larger center beam. After installing the steel structure, Walt Disney Imagineers will likely cover it with a wooden frame to match the Frontierland theming.

It’s unclear if the new tracks will offer a smoother ride, which would benefit some guests but be detrimental to those who often use the roller coaster to help pass painful kidney stones.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is expected to reopen ahead of two other expansions to Magic Kingdom Park: the Disney Villains land and two Cars (2006) attractions replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

The latter will be part of Frontierland, while the former is said to take up space “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain.” Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced the exact opening dates for these Magic Kingdom Park expansions.

Do you think anything about Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be different when it reopens? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!