After Getting Crushed Online, Disney Makes One Last “Classic” Attempt to Save ‘Snow White’

Disney’s Snow White (2025) has been one of the most talked-about live-action remakes in recent history, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, this adaptation has faced waves of controversy, backlash, and skepticism since its announcement.

While Disney has attempted to modernize its classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) for a new generation, many fans have voiced concerns over the creative liberties taken with the story, casting choices, and public statements made by its lead actress.

Despite all the drama surrounding the film, one aspect of its release comes as no surprise: its rating. Disney officially confirmed that Snow White (2025) has been rated PG for “violence,” “some thematic elements,” and “brief rude humor.” This puts it in line with many of Disney’s previous live-action remakes, but will a family-friendly rating be enough to salvage the film’s reputation?

The Expected PG Rating for Snow White

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) assigns film ratings based on content, and Snow White (2025) landing a PG rating was widely expected. Disney’s track record with live-action adaptations of its animated classics, including Cinderella (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017), and The Little Mermaid (2023), has followed a consistent pattern—each film received a PG rating for similar reasons.

While Disney has certainly made darker films under its umbrella, the company remains committed to making its princess films accessible to younger audiences. The PG rating ensures that Disney’s Snow White (2025) can be enjoyed by children and families alike, which aligns with Disney’s goal of maintaining broad appeal, even as it navigates heavy criticism.

A Film Surrounded by Controversy

Although its rating is predictable, Snow White (2025) has been anything but a smooth ride for Disney. Since the movie was first announced, it has been met with backlash from longtime Disney fans who believe that it strays too far from the beloved animated classic.

One major point of contention has been Rachel Zegler’s comments regarding the original film.

In past interviews, Zegler dismissed the 1937 classic as outdated, stating that the new version would remove certain elements to focus on a more “modern” take. Her remarks alienated a significant portion of the Disney fanbase, leading to online criticism and, most recently, dislike bombing of the film’s official trailer on YouTube.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” she told Extra. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.”

After getting crushed online, Rachel Zegler doubled down on her comments, saying that she was misunderstood.

“I’ve watched women get torn down my whole life, my whole career,” she said in a Variety Profile. “…We’re gonna witness that for a long time, I fear. Sometimes it can feel like we’re going back; it certainly felt that way when that was happening.”

Additionally, changes to the story, such as removing the original prince character and making the Seven Dwarfs CGI characters, have sparked debates about whether Disney has overcorrected in its efforts to update the film for modern audiences.

Zegler shared in the Variety Profile that there still was a love story, and that she believes her comments were “taken out of context.”

“I would never want to box someone in and say, ‘If you want love, then you can’t work,'” she said. “Or ‘If you want to work, then you can’t have a family.’ It’s not true. It’s never been true. It can be very upsetting when things get taken out of context or jokes don’t land. The love story is very integral. A lot of people wrote that we weren’t doing (that storyline) anymore — we were always doing that; it just wasn’t what we were talking about on that day.”

Disney’s Damage Control

Disney has invested heavily in Snow White (2025), reportedly spending over $200 million on its production. With negative buzz dominating discussions around the film, the company has attempted various strategies to shift focus. One of the more interesting moves has been a heavy emphasis on merchandise.

An exclusive AMC popcorn bucket, modeled after the mine carts used by the Seven Dwarfs, has been unveiled as part of the film’s marketing push. While Disney has seen success with collectible merchandise in the past, using it as a tool to salvage a film facing public scrutiny is a risky strategy.

New SnowWhite Popcorn Buckets, Cup and blanket!🍎✨🍿 pic.twitter.com/BgSeH1aeaD — Disney’s SnowWhite 2025 (@DSnowwhite25) February 12, 2025

Can a PG Rating Help?

At the end of the day, the PG rating of Snow White (2025) may not be enough to change public perception. The film’s controversies have overshadowed what should have been a simple fairytale adaptation. While the rating ensures that Snow White will be appropriate for children and families, Disney still faces the challenge of winning back disillusioned fans.

With a release date set for March 21, 2025, all eyes will be on Snow White to see if it can overcome its rough start or if it will follow the path of other Disney flops. Either way, this is shaping up to be one of the most scrutinized releases in Disney’s modern era.

Disney’s Snow White is set to be released on March 21, 2025.