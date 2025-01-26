A Scathing New Video Absolutely Destroys Disney’s ‘Snow White’ In Hilariously Funny Way

Disney is less than two months away from what appears to be a major bomb. In March, Disney’s live-action Snow White will finally hit theaters after multiple delays and surrounded by controversy.

Star Rachel Zegler has not made Disney’s job any easier with her controversial comments since her name was released as the star of the film.

Shortly after Donald Trump’s presidential win, Zegler posted a message on her Instagram account expressing her disappointment. The message ended with, “May Trump supporters and voters and Trump himself never know peace.” Despite the relatively benign nature of her comments, many Trump supporters saw them as a direct threat.

Zegler would later apologize for the comments, but the damage was done. When Disney released the trailer for the new Snow White, it was the most disliked trailer in YouTube’s history.

At this point, Disney has just to release the film and hope someone goes to see it. According to Forbes, for Disney to break even on the live-action Snow White, the film must gross around $340 million at the worldwide box office. Forbes analyzed some recent figures released by Disney on the film to determine just how much the movie will need to gross.

Most of the time, Disney is tight-lipped about how much a film costs, but because this movie was filmed in the United Kingdom, Disney had to release the figures to the government.

The hatred of Zegler and the upcoming film has reached a new scathing level. YouTuber Chat Music created a new song using viewers’ comments from the trailer to create the ultimate supercut of scathing reviews of Snow White.

The short video has been viewed more than 750,000 times since it was uploaded on January 24 and has 53,000 likes. It opens with the review, “if I were watching this film on a plane, I would still walk out.”

The comments continue to get vicious. Another wrote, “this trailer makes me want to sit on my TV and look at my couch.”

The comments are pieced together into music to make a song with a chorus and rhymes. Chat Music has promised that Part II will be released soon, and the song has been uploaded to Spotify and Apple Music.

Snow White opens on March 21 if you don’t believe the negative comments and want to see the film yourself. Or maybe you just want to see the train crash in slow motion.