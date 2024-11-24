Home » Entertainment

Former Imagineer Calls Disney’s ‘Snow White’ ‘Unwatchable’, Urges Company To Shelve It

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Posted on by Rick Lye 50 Comments
Rachel Zegler as Snow White on the floor

Credit: Disney

As Wicked (2024) heads to well over $100 million in its opening weekend, Disney Animation Studios is eagerly awaiting Moana 2’s  (2024) box office numbers. Some experts are expecting Disney’s latest release to score more than $200 million at the box office during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

Moana smiling
Credit: Disney

Moana 2 could join Inside Out 2 (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) as Disney’s billion-dollar movies this year with that massive weekend. This is fantastic news for Disney Studios after a few lean years after the pandemic. However, there is a problem on the horizon.

In select theaters before Wicked, Disney debuted a new trailer for the live-action Snow White, and it was universally panned. On social media, users criticized the CGI dwarfs and the coloring, which look saturated, as best.

However, most of the criticism was directed toward the film’s star, Rachel Zegler. Zegler has been controversial since she won the role, and she recently made news by hoping that Donald Trump supporters “never know peace.” She has since apologized.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White
Credit: Disney

The harshest criticism came from former Disney Imagineer Jim Shull, who said the trailer was “unwatchable ” and that Disney should consider streaming the movie directly, as it did with the live-action Pinocchio (2022) starring Tom Hanks.

However, sending Snow White directly to streaming may not be possible. Disney is already on the hook for hundreds of millions for this film, and with every story, the movie seems destined to make less and less money.

According to Forbes, for Disney to break even on the live-action Snow White, the film must gross around $340 million at the worldwide box office. Forbes analyzed some recent figures released by Disney on the film to determine just how much the movie will need to gross.

Most of the time, Disney is tight-lipped about how much a film costs, but because this movie was filmed in the United Kingdom, Disney had to release the figures to the government.

Because Disney shot most of the movie in the United Kingdom, it qualified for the British Government’s Film Tax Relief. This relief gives movie companies up to 25 percent of the film’s cost to film in London, provided that it represents at least 10 percent of its total cost.

This means that Disney had to disclose the cost of the film to receive reimbursement from the British government. In this case, Disney received $41.1 million back from the British government for filming after spending nearly $170 million filming in London.

Now, Disney is stuck with an impending flop that could damage its other releases for early next year, including Captain America: Brave New World (2024). What’s a Disney to do with such a mess?

in Entertainment, Movies & TV

Tagged:Rachel ZeglerSnow White

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

View Comments (50)