Home » Disney

Former Imagineer Thinks Disney Has ‘Given Up’ on Innovating Its Parks

in Disney, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 1 Comment
A nighttime view of a large geodesic sphere structure, known as Spaceship Earth, illuminated with gradient colors of purple, blue, orange, and yellow. The sphere is surrounded by palm trees, adding to the vibrant and magical ambiance reminiscent of the Magic Kingdom.

Credit: Disney Parks

When you leave a job, it’s hard to watch as your company moves on without you. It’s even more complicated when that company has a public presence like The Walt Disney Company.

Big Thunder Mountain covered in snow in Frontierland at Disneyland Paris
Credit: Jim Shull Twitter

Related: Disney Reimagining Another EPCOT Attraction

Jim Shull was a Walt Disney Imagineer for 33 years. He worked on projects at Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. Now that he’s retired, he has some thoughts on the current state of Walt Disney World, Walt Disney Imagineering, and The Walt Disney Company.

Shull has not entirely left the theme park business. He currently consults with Disney and other theme park companies.

However, Jim Shull spends most of his time on social media commenting on the current state of Disney parks. Not all of his comments are negative, and he frequently compliments Disney Imagineering for their new projects, but he also has some biting remarks about some of the recent projects that have fallen short.

Shull’s most recent comments have been aimed at Disney’s update at EPCOT. He said:

A take away from a recent trip to Epcot is that the Disney Company has given up on presenting a challenging view of the future. Epcot is all festivals and character encounters.

Many of the fans’ comments on Shull’s post agreed with his critique of the park and the Disney experience that is lost there. They also wanted to see EPCOT return to what it used to be without Disney’s intellectual property, taking up many rides and attractions at the park.

Shull has been critical of the reimagining of CommuniCore Hall and Plaza, which guests believe looks like a high school cafeteria. When the renovations were complete, Disney said it would look better during the festivals. However, the Hall still looks dull and lifeless, with EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival underway.

Returning EPCOT to Future World and World Showcase seems impossible, but the park lacks a cohesive vision that brings it all together. However, without Disney’s intellectual property at the park, there would be no Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, or Frozen Ever After.

EPCOT was mostly left off Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro’s D23 Expo announcements, so nothing is coming to save Walt Disney World’s rudderless park—unless you count the Test Track renovation.

Former Disney Imagineer Jim Shull must wait on the sideline while Disney continues renovating. However, no matter what Disney does, Shull will have something to say.

Do you agree with Jim Shull’s assessment of EPCOT? 

in Disney, Walt Disney World

Tagged:EpcotFuture WorldWorld Showcase

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

View Comment (1)