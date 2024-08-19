Disney’s “Woke” ‘Snow White’ Canceled Before Risky Release

Disney’s Snow White has been controversial basically since its initial announcement. Now, new developments reveal worse news for the company.

Disney’s new live-action Snow White was initially met with excitement, as the beloved 1937 animated classic was set to receive a modern retelling. However, what started as anticipation quickly turned into a storm of controversy. As details about the production and cast emerged, fans found themselves increasingly divided.

The film, instead of rekindling nostalgia, has become a lightning rod for criticism, with much of the backlash centering on comments made by the movie’s star, Rachel Zegler, and the reception of its official trailer.

Rachel Zegler, cast in the titular role of Snow White, has been at the heart of the controversy. Zegler’s comments during promotional interviews have sparked outrage among fans and critics alike.

She has been outspoken about her views on the original Snow White, calling it outdated and expressing little regard for the film’s traditional portrayal of the character. These comments, perceived as dismissive of the classic tale, have not sat well with many fans who hold the original film in high regard.

The backlash against Zegler’s comments has only grown as fans accuse her of undermining the legacy of one of Disney’s most iconic characters. The sentiment that Zegler does not respect the original material has fueled discontent, leading to a broader discussion about the direction in which Disney is taking its live-action remakes.

In an interview with Gotham Magazine this past February, Zegler changed her tune a bit, but that hasn’t stopped the sheer amount of backlash from continuing to grow toward the film.

“It’s been amazing to work alongside Disney to breathe life into such an iconic fairy tale… Of course, she’s an iconic Disney princess, and so a lot of those iconic beauty moments for her are still scattered throughout the film,” she told Gotham Magazine.

Many fans feel that the remakes are increasingly disconnected from the source material, with changes that stray too far from the essence of what made the originals beloved.

The release of the official trailer for Snow White further exacerbated the controversy. The trailer, which should have served as a key moment to build excitement for the film, instead became a focal point for criticism.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their disappointment, with many citing concerns over the film’s tone, visuals, and deviations from the original story. The reaction was swift and overwhelmingly negative, with downvotes on the trailer outnumbering upvotes by a significant margin.

According to reports from Breitbart, the trailer has been particularly poorly received, with 735,000 downvotes compared to just 69,000 upvotes. This lopsided response highlights the depth of dissatisfaction among the audience.

With this amount of people already canceling their plans to see the film, you have to believe the movie could be in for a rude awakening at the box office.

The sheer volume of negative feedback suggests that a significant portion of the fan base is not on board with the changes being made to the classic story. The trailer, instead of generating buzz and anticipation, has reinforced the perception that this new iteration of Snow White is out of touch with what many audiences want.

The negative reception of the trailer has also led to a broader conversation about Disney’s approach to its live-action adaptations. Critics argue that the studio is prioritizing modern sensibilities over staying true to the original stories, resulting in films that feel disconnected from their source material.

This has sparked a debate about the role of adaptation and whether Disney is losing sight of what made its classics timeless.

The controversy surrounding Snow White is not just about the film itself but also about the broader implications of Disney’s direction as a studio. Fans are increasingly vocal about their dissatisfaction with the way classic stories are being reinterpreted.

The backlash against Snow White serves as a cautionary tale for Disney, highlighting the risks of straying too far from what audiences love about the originals.

As the release date for Snow White approaches, it remains to be seen how Disney will address the controversy. The studio has a history of responding to fan feedback, but whether that will lead to any changes in the film or its marketing remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that the controversy surrounding Snow White is not going away anytime soon.

The film has become a flashpoint in the ongoing debate about the direction of Disney’s live-action remakes, and its success or failure may well influence how the studio approaches future adaptations.

In the meantime, the conversation around Snow White continues to evolve, with fans and critics alike watching closely to see how the controversy unfolds.

For Disney, the challenge will be finding a way to reconcile the expectations of fans with the desire to bring something new to the table. Whether Snow White can overcome the negative reception and win over audiences remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: this is not the smooth, nostalgic trip down memory lane that Disney likely intended.

The Walt Disney Studios film is directed by Marc Webb and also stars Gal Gadot (Evil Queen) and Andrew Burnap (Jonathan) alongside Zegler. The seven dwarfs are CGI in the film.

Disney’s Snow White (2025) is set to be released on March 21, 2025.