Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake Suffers Major Blow, Fans Disapprove of New Direction

The first reactions to Disney’s newest live-action remake are mixed, to say the least.

After years of waiting, fans finally got their first official look at Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White remake during the company’s D23 event earlier this month. D23: The Ultimate Fan Event saw Disney make several massive announcements for both its theme park and entertainment businesses, revealing exciting new rides, attractions, TV shows, and movies in the works, including Snow White.

Some of the most exciting and unexpected announcements include an update on the development of Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 and the confirmation of a new Incredibles film from Pixar.

During the event, Disney also released the first official trailer for its highly anticipated live-action version of Snow White. Fans have been hoping to get a glimpse of Snow White for many months now, with Disney finally showing off the film.

However, initial reactions are far from positive, with the trailer receiving an intense number of dislikes on YouTube.

‘Snow White’ Remake Suffers Dislike Bombing on YouTube

The official Snow White trailer dropped this past weekend, giving fans and D23 audience members a first look at the new take on the classic fairytale. All the hallmarks of Disney’s iconic Snow White are here, with Zegler singing “Whistle While You Work” as the trailer plays.

Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen is also seen talking to the Magic Mirror. However, this trailer is already proving to be an incredible point of controversy for a large number of people, receiving an overwhelming amount of dislikes.

At the time of publication, the teaser trailer for Disney’s Snow White had received over 300,000 dislikes. In comparison, the trailer had managed to scoop up a little over 50,000 likes.

These numbers do not reflect the film’s overall quality in any way, but they are certainly concerning, especially when considering Snow White‘s reported budget of $209 million.

Only time will tell what fans and critics actually think of Disney’s new take on its classic Snow White, but the road to this point has already been filled with controversy.

Starring Rachel Zegler as the titular Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Disney seeks to retell the iconic story of Snow White for a new generation, much like it did in 2023 with The Little Mermaid and in 2019 with Aladdin.

Zegler was confirmed to take the leading role back in 2022, with this casting proving to be one of the most controversial decisions The Walt Disney Company has made in recent years.

Many have criticized Zegler’s approach to the role and pushed back against her opinions regarding Disney’s original 1937 Snow White movie.

During initial press and interview segments for the film, Zegler revealed that this new take on Snow White makes her a stronger character, joking about not even needing a prince.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” said Zegler. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that… she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler has repeatedly stated that there is a need for stories that better represent contemporary values. The actress reiterated her complaints about the prince, calling him “a guy who literally stalks her.”

Disney officially announced its live-action Snow White remake several years ago, with the film originally intended to hit theaters in March of 2024. Snow White was eventually delayed an entire year, with the film undergoing reshoots in the first half of 2024.

Snow White releases on March 21, 2025.

Are you excited for this movie?